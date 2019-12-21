Oklahoman Releases All-State first-team and At Least Three Future Cowboys on It.

STILLWATER -- The Oklahoman released its first-team All-State team for high school football in the 2019 season and there are three future Oklahoma State players on the team to tie Kansas with the most recruits among the premier Oklahoma players from this past season.

As first reported by The Oklahoman yesterday and followed up with by Pokes Report and Sports Illustrated's Marshall Levenson, including an interview with Gunnar Gundy, the Stillwater quarterback and son of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is going to be a part-time student at Oklahoma State and continue training before walking on as a student-athlete for the 2021 spring semester. Gundy is the quarterback on The Oklahoman's first-team and likely the State Player of the Year.

If it is not Gundy, then it would be Bixby's Brennan Presley, who is a first-team wide receiver on the team. Presley signed with Oklahoma State this past Wednesday and is one of the most electric players nationally in high school football having led Bixby to a 13-0 season and the Class 6A-Division 2 State Championship with a 40-36 win over the Gundy-led Stillwater Pioneers.

The third Cowboy on the All-State team is repeat selection on the offensive line in Ardmore Plainview offensive tackle Eli Russ.

Other players that signed with schools on Wednesday in recruiting that were on The Oklahoman's team include Tulsa Edison running back Sevion Morrison (Nebraska), McGuinness running back Dominic Richardson (TCU), Broken Arrow offensive lineman Andrew Raym (Oklahoma), Norman offensive lineman Ben Sparks (SMU), Tulsa Booker T. Washington linebacker Krishawn Brown (Kansas), Moore defensive back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (Kansas), Owasso defensive back Duece Mayberry (Kansas), Plainview wide receiver and punt returner Blake Nowell (TCU).

Besides those players Stillwater wide receiver Anthony Bland is expected to sign with Princeton and Weatherford junior defensive end Ethan Downs is committed to Oklahoma.

Among the other players, Poteau defensive tackle Vaka Tuifua is being recruited by a number of schools including Oklahoma State and will surely sign on Feb. 5. Vian linebacker Elijah Wright is the son of former Oklahoma State and NFL linebacker Kenyatta Wright and he is a potential target. Beggs defensive back Kendal Daniels is a junior that will be highly recruited.

Gundy's situation is unique in that he will lay out all of 2020 as a part-time student at Oklahoma State taking under 12 hours and will work out on his own. As part of the head coaches family he can use the Oklahoma State facility and get help with his strength and conditioning. He has trained with a number of quarterback trainers in the past including the famed Tom House in California, who works with NFL quarterbacks and more local with Derek Rasmussen, who also trains now on a national basis. He will delay his four-year NCAA competition clock from starting until the fall of 2021.

Gundy led his team to back-to-back state championship appearances, both against Bixby. Over a three year varsity career, Gundy has thrown for 6,621 yards and 78 touchdowns, 47 of those touchdowns and 3,481 of those yards were accumulated during this past season.

Presley could be expected to be involved at Oklahoma State as soon as next fall, if not at a receiver then in the return game. This past season he had well over 2,000-yards of total offense production and accounted for 29 touchdowns.

Russ is a devastating blocker and very physical player that is a two-time member of The Oklahoman All-State team. He will enroll at Oklahoma State in January for the spring semester and will jump in early with the offensive line.