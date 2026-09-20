Three Immediate Takeaways from Oklahoma State Football's Week 3 Win Over Murray State

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Cowboys could not have scripted their game with the Murray State Racers much better on Saturday night.

Oklahoma State (2-1) scored on its first five possessions of the game to build a 31-0 halftime lead en route to a 59-0 win over the Racers (1-3) at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It was the kind of game where head coach Eric Morris and his staff were able to sit players dealing with nagging injuries and play younger players that had not gotten much playing time before Big 12 play starts next week against West Virginia.

Here are three immediate takeaways from Saturday’s game.

Cowboys Understood the Assignment

The Oklahoma State Cowboys went from playing one of the best teams in the country last weekend against Oregon to playing an FBS program that has won three games in two-plus seasons. One thing that Morris talked about this week was getting his team to focus on themselves and not the outside noise.

Well, it worked.

From the start the Cowboys were focused. The defense got things rolling and a big hit by cornerback Mo Horn — one of three tackles for loss he had in the first half — set a physical tone for the game. Meanwhile, the offense scored on each of his first five possession of the game, including four touchdown passes from quarterback Drew Mestemaker, which led to a massive first half for wide receiver Justin Bowick (eight catches, 166 yards, two touchdowns).

By halftime the Cowboys were up 31-0 and had 388 total yards to 94 for Murray State. That was the ball game, even though the Cowboys turned the ball over on its final possession of the half.

The Return Game Can Change Things

First touchdown as a Cowboy @Milescoleman14 🥹 pic.twitter.com/abJKueUr4R — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 19, 2026

Morris lamented that his return game really couldn’t get things going the first two weeks of the season. The Cowboys had precious few opportunities to return kicks, especially in the punt game. Entering the game Miles Coleman and Chris Barnes combined for five returns for 29 yards. That was punt returns and kick returns.

Well, Barnes didn’t play due to an injury. Coleman got things going in the punt return game with three returns for 84 yards in the first half of the game. His 17-yard punt return in the first quarter set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game, which he scored on a pass from Mestemaker. A 10-yard return early in the second quarter set the Cowboys up at their own 47, which led to a field goal.

His third punt return was for 55 yards and put Oklahoma State at the Murray State 32-yard line, though the Cowboys turned the ball over on that possession.

But Coleman proved he can be a weapon in the punt game. He finished the game with five punt returns for 115 yards. That’s the sort of average (23 yards) will absolutely play. Coleman also had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown.

Your Backup Quarterback Is …

First passing touchdown as a Cowboy @brodie_vehrs4 🤠 pic.twitter.com/geOVbxi7B6 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 20, 2026

Broderick Vehrs. The true freshman from Gilbert, Ariz., has been listed as an “OR” next to former Yale and UMass veteran Grant Jordan since the start of the season. But, before Saturday, the Cowboys didn’t have an opportunity to work either of them in behind Mestemaker. By the time Vehrs entered the game, Mestemaker had five touchdown passes and 324 yards on 20-of-22 passing.

So, this was a chance to get Vehrs some experience in a real game. He led a touchdown drive on his first possession, throwing his first collegiate touchdown to tight end Carson Kolb to make it 45-0. By game’s end he finished with 37 yards passing with one touchdowns and no interceptions on 6-for-6 passing.

It’s unlikely he’ll get more playing time the next several weeks. Morris was right to take advantage of the moment and get his potential future at the position some live reps. Hopefully, the Cowboys won’t need him except in mop-up duty.