Three Players to Watch in Oklahoma State's Season Opener Against SDSU
Oklahoma State will open the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon with a home contest against South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
For a handful of players, the Cowboys' first game of the season is an opportunity to establish their role on the team after quite careers thus far. For others, the contest is a chance to build on what was a solid performance in 2023.
Here are three Pokes' players to keep an eye in Week 1.
Talyn Shettron
In his first two seasons at OSU, former 4-star recruit Talyn Shettron has logged just nine catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.
After a solid offseason, however, the Edmond, OK, product appears to be poised for a breakout year during his third season on campus. On the Pokes' first depth chart of 2024, Shettron is listed as the second string wide receiver behind redshirt senior Rashod Owens.
As the backup wideout, Shettron should get a decent number of rotational snaps in Week 1 and will have an opportunity to begin establishing himself as a solid part of the team's passing offense.
Listed at 6-foot-2, Shettron has the ability to be a big-play threat if he can consistently get targets in Kasey Dunn's offense.
Cameron Epps
On defense, Cameron Epps is set to take on a bigger role as a redshirt sophomore after being an impact player in 2023.
Epps played 540 snaps last year, according to Pro Football Focus, and tallied 40 tackles, four pass breakups, three interceptions and one pick six. Following a solid redshirt freshman season, the 6-2, 205-pound safety has the chance to earn an even bigger role and compete for an All-Conference spot.
After being listed as the team's co-starting safety alongside UTEP transfer Kobe Hylton, Epps could solidify his spot in the starting lineup with a standout performance on Saturday.
Sesi Vailahi
Despite playing just 19 snaps as a true freshman, according to PFF, second-year running back Sesi Vailahi earned the Cowboys' backup running spot behind superstar junior Ollie Gordon II.
While Gordon will see the overwhelming majority of touches out of OSU's backfield, Vailahi will get a decent amount of snaps throughout the course of the season to spell the Doak Walker Award winner and ensure he isn't carrying too much of the load.
Vailahi earned the No. 2 tailback spot over Indiana transfer Trent Howland after recording six carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 12 yards in 2023.
