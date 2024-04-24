Three-Star 2025 Defensive Lineman Includes Oklahoma State in Top 9 Schools
Mike Gundy and the rest of the Oklahoma State coaching staff have been nothing short of hot on the recruiting trail through April. They've landed seven of their eight commits to their 2025 recruiting class in the last month -- the very class which includes two four-stars and six three-stars.
After flipping four-star quarterback and Baylor commit Adam Schobel -- the No. 39 player in Texas and No. 17 quarterback in the nation -- the Cowboys have the potential to continue riding the hot streak.
On Wednesday, 2025 three-star defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu released his top nine programs, narrowing down his recruitment. Oklahoma State joined Arkansas, Oregon, Texas A&M, California, Florida, USC, Washington and LSU on Ukponu's list of programs he's interested in joining.
The Cowboys have already hosted Ukponu on an official visit. They made a strong impression on the 2025 defensive lineman.
“It was a great experience,” Okponu told On3. “It was my first official visit, so I didn’t know what to expect. They showed me a great time. It was my second time there and the coaches showed love. I also got to interact with the players and I really liked it.”
The Cowboys have been securing commits after official visits, clearly making a strong impression when taking recruits around their spring practices. The Denton, TX, native has visited every program listed except USC and Washington.
Ukponu -- a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman -- is the No. 161 player in Texas and No. 114 player in the nation at his position, according to 247Sports.
Adding Ukponu would just be adding to an incredible Oklahoma State 2025 recruiting class that ranks No. 23 in the nation, according to 247Sports. They've got talent on both sides of the ball coming in, but they've got more offensive recruits coming in than defensive, and Bryan Nardo could use as much help as possible as he continues to find his footing coaching in a power conference.
