Tracking Oklahoma State's Redshirt Situation Through Seven Games
Oklahoma State’s most recent loss is its most crushing yet, but there were still some bright spots.
After a bye week, the Cowboys went on the road to battle a top-15 BYU team and had the lead in the final minute. Despite the late lead, OSU allowed a long touchdown with only 10 seconds left to secure a fourth straight loss.
As OSU enters the final five weeks of the season, it still has plenty of questions to answer. As a few young players get close to burning their redshirts, the situation is something to monitor as OSU strives to keep its bowl strike intact.
OSU players no longer eligible for a redshirt:
Korie Black
Josh Ford
Shea Freibaum
Ollie Gordon
Hudson Kaak
Justin Kirkland
Brennan Presley
Dylan Smith
No one new joined this group against BYU, but it might only be a matter of time until this list grows.
Redshirt-eligible players with an appearance this season:
Gavin Freeman (4 games)
Landyn Cleveland (3 games)
David Kabongo (2 games)
Da'Wain Lofton (2 games)
Collin Oliver (2 games)
Rodney Fields Jr. (1 game)
Cleveland, Kabongo and Lofton inched closer to the four-game mark against BYU but still have some wiggle room heading into the final five contests. Considering OSU’s injury situation defensively and desperation to find a spark offensively, those three could all become a key part of the Cowboys’ attack come November.
Meanwhile, Fields shined in his collegiate debut. He had eight carries for 38 yards and could become a key part of OSU’s rushing attack later in the season. However, with a bright future ahead of him, he might want to take a redshirt this season, which would still make him eligible to play in three of the team’s final five games.
Redshirt-eligible players with 0 games played:
Jonathan Agumadu
Jaden Allen-Hendrix
David Arriaga
Charles Christopher III
LaDanian Fields
AJ Green
Cutter Greene
Dominic Grein
Tre Griffiths
Caleb Hackleman
Aiden Isaacs
Ashton Isaacs
Chauncey Johnson
Temerrick Johnson
Talon Kendrick
Nuku Mafi
Bismillah Muhammad
Willie Nelson
Armstrong Nnodim
Jacobi Oliphant Jr.
Chris Robinson
Maealiuaki Smith
Yamil Talib
Heston Thompson
Holden Thompson
Luke Webb
Garret Wilson
Gunnar Wilson
Austin Young
With Rodney Fields Jr. seeing some action on Friday, this list has shrunk yet again. With only five games remaining and injuries piling up for the Cowboys, it would make sense for Mike Gundy’s team to give some other young guys an opportunity to make an impact before next season.
