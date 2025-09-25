What Betting Odds Say About Oklahoma State-Baylor Matchup
Oklahoma State has had a busy week off the field, but it still has a game this weekend.
On Saturday, OSU will kick off conference play by hosting Baylor. The Cowboys have lost 11 straight matchups against FBS teams and are coming off a winless Big 12 slate in 2024.
With Mike Gundy getting fired just days before the game, it will be difficult for anything to seem normal in Stillwater. In any case, the Bears will be looking to get a win this weekend, whether the Cowboys are ready or not.
Betting lines for OSU-Baylor:
Spread: Baylor -20.5
Clearly, no one expects the Cowboys to get a boost from the Gundy firing this weekend. The spread has remained consistent since Gundy’s firing, and it makes perfect sense.
While Baylor hasn’t been the most impressive team this season, it has shown enough to be a clear favorite against an OSU team that just lost to Tulsa at home. While it won’t be shocking to see OSU come out with some fire and effectively play for its former coach this weekend, a three-touchdown victory for Baylor seems to be in play.
Over/Under: 57.5 points
Over the past two games, OSU has scored 15 total points. So, that could mean a couple of things as far as this line goes.
For starters, it could mean that the Baylor offense OSU is set to face will be able to put up points in bunches, as it has all season. It could also mean that OSU is expected to have a bounce-back on the scoreboard.
While the Cowboys didn’t score much against Tulsa, some fourth-down mishaps kept their score much lower than it probably should have been. Still, this over/under will almost certainly ride on how much Baylor is able to hang on Todd Grantham’s defense.
Moneylines: Baylor -1800, Oklahoma State +900
Baylor has two home losses just four games into the season, is unranked and is already behind in the Big 12 standings. Yet, the oddsmakers have no doubt that the Bears should stroll into Stillwater and exit with a win.
Considering OSU’s last win against an FBS team was over a year ago, there’s no real reason to expect much different in this matchup. While Gundy is gone and there’s a chance OSU plays free enough to cover, actually coming away with a win would be a tall task for the Cowboys.
All odds via ESPN Bet
