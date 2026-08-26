What Today's Oklahoma State Football Practice Means for Week Three: A ‘Starting’ Right Tackle

Eric Morris had his weekly availability with media on Tuesday, and it sounds like the starting lineup is essentially set.

Morris said that most of the competition this week will be around back-ups and rotational players. One notable competition — right tackle — appears to have a resolution, though Morris framed it in a “if the season started today” kind of way. But, if there was a game that day, the starting right tackle would be …

“… probably be [Shaun] Torgerson right now,” Morris said, though he admitted that they’re “rolling” with him and Ashton Lepo in practice this week.

Torgerson and Lepo are both transfers. Torgeson played at Portland State last season while Lepo wrapped up his fourth year at Michigan State. Lepo is a couple of inches taller and about 20 pounds heavier than Torgeson. But the former Vikings lineman was a starter last year while Lepo was a starter two years ago.

Torgeson was also one of the last players Oklahoma State secured from the transfer portal and Morris said that his rise has been one of the real surprises of camp.

“Pound for pound [he’s] as strong as anybody on our team,” Morris said. “You know, super athletic at 300 pounds, smart, processes information really fast, and so see him playing a big role for us.”

The rest of the starting offensive line for Tulsa is likely to be Jacob Sexton at left tackle, Tyler Mercer at center and Johnny Dickson III and Joseph Hanson handling the guard spots, though the side of the line could be TBA.

The depth chart is likely to be released early next week.

This Week’s Prep

Head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris said the Cowboys are treating this week as a mock game prep week, now that both scrimmages are complete and most starting jobs are set. The idea is to practice preparation for next week’s prep for the Tulsa game. It sounds a bit odd, but most coaches and programs do this to ensure players aren’t surprised by what’s required to get ready on gameday.

That includes a mock game on Saturday. There are many reasons to do so, including understanding those crucial 90 minutes before kickoff to prep for the game.

“Our kids don't love it just because it seems so long, right?” he said. “We like to put them through the waiting period of what's going on. Truly come out as a team, do all our stretch, our pregame routine, and then we put everybody on the sideline, and then can actually practice the situational stuff that naturally comes up in games.”

Morris also said the Cowboys will practice outside more this week in preparation for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Tulsa next Saturday.

Recruiting Oklahoma

The Cowboys have made getting better at in-state recruiting a priority. OSU has three Oklahoma prep players committed for 2027. Morris was at North Texas the last three years and he has relationships in the state. But he admits it is different being a coach for one of the three FBS programs in the state.

“Just like anything else communication is key,” he said. “I think for us [we need to] be out there and be seen, be visible in these high schools for the kids, the coaches and start building those relationships. Picking up the phone is an easy thing to do. We have to recruit these guys really hard.”

The Cowboys are already lining up Class of 2028 recruits for official visits this season, with the Sept. 12 game with Oregon and the Nov. 14 game with Texas Tech as key opportunities to impress recruits.