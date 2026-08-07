Eric Morris Has Timeline to Set This Oklahoma State Position Group ‘In Stone’

In many cases coaches don’t like to put a timeline on a position competition. But Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris made an exception for this group.

In detailing the many position battles going on during Cowboys fall camp, Morris talked about the offensive line, the linebackers and the cornerbacks as the battles that he is most interested in watching.

But he only put a timeline on one — the offensive line. He told reporters that he hoped to have those positions “set in stone” by the end of the first scrimmage.

Why?

“We need to have continuity,” Morris said.

The Offensive Line Battle Ahead

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jakobe Sanders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morris, who was hired in December to take over for Mike Gundy, has flipped the roster in Stillwater. He brought in nearly 90 new transfers, with nearly 20 of those coming from his former school, North Texas, where they went 12-2 and nearly won the American Conference title, which likely would have led to a berth in the College Football Playoff.

He brought with him three of the most skilled players on that team — quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

Morris needs a solid offensive line to block for Hawkins and protect Mestemaker. The Cowboys have 25 practices and two scrimmages to figure out the best seven or eight players, Morris said, to handle the job. But he wants those players — and positions — determined after that first scrimmage so the group can move forward as a first unit and get the remaining first-team reps as they prepare for the opener against Tulsa on Sept. 5.

Braydon Nelson, who also transferred in from North Texas, is the likely starter at left tackle due to his knowledge of the offensive system and how he protected Mestemaker’s blind side a year ago. Another North Texas transfer, guard Johnny Dickson III, would seem to have an edge based on his experience, too.

That also gives Tyler Mercer an edge, even though he played three games and redshirted at Kansas last season. He started his collegiate career at UNT under Morris in 2024, where he was a freshman all-American. Desmond Magiya was also at UNT last year.

But Morris has 21 offensive linemen to choose from, more than any other position group. Other non-UNT players will be involved in this competition, including holdover Jakobe Sanders, who started a handful of games last year, along with Louia Canepa. Other transfers include Jacob Sexton (Oklahoma) and Joseph Hanson (Coastal Carolina).

Morris knows he'll have competition at nearly every position on the offensive line. And he put his Cowboys on the clock.