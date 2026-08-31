What Oklahoma State Football Training Camp Means for 2027 Recruiting Class

The flip of Jenks, Okla., offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru to Oklahoma State last week was a big deal for the Cowboys.

While OSU has been working hard to get him to flip for a few weeks now, the former Arkansas commitment said that he really wanted to stay closer to home. But let’s be honest — if Mike Gundy were still the head coach after last year’s 1-11 campaign would Oruru would have been as excited to stay in-state or would he still be going to Arkansas?

In an interview with Mike Roach of 247Sports (subscription required), he said that “… Oklahoma State is building something special here and I wanted to be a part of it. I'm not even there yet and they are already telling me what I need to improve on and trying to improve me as a player and as a man.”

Some of that was on display during fall camp, which recruits like Oruru cannot attend but outlets around the state have reported on. Morris wants to rebuild the Cowboys into a competitive program and his fall camp — which wrapped up this weekend — may be making an impact in the minds of the Class of 2027.

How Training Camp Helped Eric Morris

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a flurry of commitments in May and June, the Cowboys didn’t get another commitment until Jayden Vessell committed in late July. The edge rusher from Baton Rouge Catholic in Baton Rouge, La., is a three-star recruit and is a Top 100 player nationally on the edge.

Before Oruru, the only four-star player the Cowboys had in the class was Choctaw, Okla., linebacker Israel Hammons. Oruru’s commitment was an immediate boost to OSU. The Cowboys went from No. 16 to No. 14 in 247Sports.com’s Big 12 recruiting rankings for 2027.

He had to have been paying attention to what was going in fall camp. Morris built his camp around 92 new transfers, most of which were competing for spots on the two-deep. But if he was paying attention to media coverage, he also heard Morris talk plenty about his Class of 2026 — especially his former Jenks teammate, running back KD Jones.

Morris has made it clear that he’s more willing to play freshmen more often this season due to the new age-based eligibility rule that eliminates redshirts. It’s likely that resonated with Oruru. It probably resonated with other recruits that are on Oklahoma State’s list for the Class of 2027.

As much as fall camp was about determining roles for this season, it was also Morris’ way of getting the word out that if you’re talented enough and can help the Cowboys now, he’ll find a way to play you.

Those are the little things that recruits are looking for. It likely won Oruru over. It could win over other recruits this fall — especially if the Cowboys start winning games.