Where Would Oklahoma State Be if Hauss Hejny Was Healthy in 2025?
The Cowboys are in a rough spot going into their final game of the season, but it’s hard not to wonder what could have been.
Entering the 2025 season, expectations were relatively low for Oklahoma State, but there was still plenty of hope that the program would be returning to a bowl game in Mike Gundy’s 21st season at the helm. While Gundy was fired after three games and the Pokes haven’t beaten an FBS team this year, there was a clear turning point in the season, and it happened quite early.
In the first quarter of OSU’s season opener against UT Martin, Hauss Hejny looked quite solid. Accounting for a throwing and a rushing touchdown, the TCU transfer was making quite the impression in his OSU debut.
Of course, that was derailed quite quickly. Hejny broke his foot and hasn’t made a single appearance since. With a medical redshirt likely on the way, Hejny will maintain his four years of eligibility going into 2026, but it’s interesting to think about where OSU might be if Hejny was healthy all season.
Sure, it’s hard to truly gauge how well Hejny would have played this season based solely on one quarter against a bad FCS team, but after seeing Flores against that same team and how he’s fared throughout the season, it’s probable that Hejny would’ve been a significant upgrade at quarterback.
Hejny’s presence alone might have been enough to account for three more wins for the Cowboys, as the defense did its part in each of OSU’s one-possession losses. It seems relatively likely that better quarterback play would’ve resulted in wins against Tulsa, Kansas State and UCF. So, that would still only put the Cowboys at 4-7 heading into their final game.
However, if Hejny had been healthy and given opportunities to improve on weekly basis, it certainly isn’t far-fetched that OSU could’ve had an average offense capable of winning at least one high-scoring contest. After all, OSU’s offense often put the defense in some unfavorable situations throughout the season.
On the other hand, Hejny’s presence might not have made much of a difference at all. The Cowboys’ issues this season went far beyond the quarterback position, and there was a reason Hejny and Flores were still in a competition for the starting role going into Week 1.
Hejny’s presence probably would’ve been good enough to prevent a 1-11 campaign for the Cowboys, but OSU’s offseason likely still would’ve started after the Iowa State game with a new head coach coming in.