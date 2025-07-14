Why Former BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Could Thrive at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State’s quest for a starting quarterback to ignite its potentially high-powered offense has been somewhat of a mystery this offseason. The Pokes have seemed locked in on redshirt freshman Zane Flores and transfer portal acquisition Hauss Hejny. The Cowboys coaching staff has shown this season they aren't afraid to add a player from the portal... Enter former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
The Pokes could possibly find a prime candidate in former BYU signal-caller Retzlaff, who left BYU after a standout 2024 season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound redshirt senior brings dual-threat dynamicism and football IQ that mesh perfectly with the Cowboys’ spread system under offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, who returned to OSU in December after a stint at TCU.
Retzlaff’s 2024 campaign at BYU showcased his potential. Starting all 12 games, he threw for 2,893 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 60.7% of his passes. His 4.8% big-time throw rate, per Pro Football Focus, highlighted his ability to deliver explosive plays, while a 3.2% turnover-worthy play rate shows solid decision-making.
On the ground, Retzlaff contributed 463 rushing yards and six touchdowns, using his 4.6-second 40-yard dash speed to keep defenses off balance. His performance against Utah—263 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 78 rushing yards—demonstrates the versatility OSU needs in a seasoned play caller.
Retzlaff’s ability to handle pressure—sacked just 18 times despite 47 pressures—fits seamlessly in Meacham's system. The Cowboys welcomed in some new faces at running back, and Retzlaff’s play-action proficiency and deep-ball accuracy (10.2 yards per attempt on 20-plus-yard throws) would complement OSU’s ground game while stretching defenses vertically. His 68.4% adjusted completion rate under pressure suggests he can handle the Big 12’s relentless defenses.
Retzlaff’s intangibles align with OSU’s gritty culture. A former three-star recruit who walked on at BYU after a JUCO stint, he earned his starting role through resilience and hard work. His 32 career starts provide experience OSU’s quarterback room lacks after recent roster turnover. Following a 3-9 season in 2024, the Cowboys face a challenging 2025 schedule, including Oregon. Retzlaff’s proven production and dual-threat skill set make him the ideal catalyst to revive OSU’s offense and push for a Big 12 title.
The likelihood of landing Retzlaff is slim for the Cowboys, but with the way the staff has attacked recruiting this season, anything is possible in Stillwater.