Will Maealiuaki Smith Play For Oklahoma State This Season?
Oklahoma State has answered exactly zero questions about its quarterback situation.
The Cowboys entered Friday on a three-game losing streak, having started Alan Bowman in the first six games. Although it didn’t matter in the end, OSU started sophomore Garret Rangel in its 38-35 loss to No. 13 BYU.
After shaking off an early interception, Rangel seemed ready to settle in and helped the Cowboys take a seven-point lead into halftime. However, he suffered an apparent left shoulder injury on his 56-yard run late in the second quarter. The injury kept him out for the rest of the night, with OSU coach Mike Gundy saying he would be for a while in his postgame press conference.
Bowman came in and struggled early before helping lead the Cowboys to a late lead. Although the defense couldn’t finish the job, Bowman was a key player for the Cowboys with his arm and his legs.
Bowman finished with 85 passing yards plus 35 rushing and receiving yards to finish with two total touchdowns and one interception. Meanwhile, Rangel went 6-of-9 for 51 yards, one touchdown and one interception through the air. He also added 77 yards on five rushes.
Considering Bowman’s erratic play, OSU can’t feel confident he will help it reach bowl eligibility. Along with Rangel’s unknown status, Zane Flores underwent season-ending surgery.
That could open the door for true freshman Maealiuaki Smith to see the field over the final few games. A three-star quarterback out of California, Smith could be the Cowboys’ last hope for a jolt of energy.
While he has likely seen minimal reps up to this point, injuries could give Smith an opportunity to showcase his skills in practice and perhaps in a game. With only five games remaining, OSU would only need Smith to sit out in one game to maintain his redshirt.
Gundy would likely say that Smith is not ready for game action, but given the team’s circumstances, it might be necessary to get him ready. Considering he could go into next week’s game at Baylor as the backup, the Cowboys could be one big hit away from Smith being the guy to finish the season.
It would be ideal for Smith’s first playing time to come in a better situation, but OSU simply can’t afford any luxuries as its nightmare season rages on.
