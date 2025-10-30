Will Oklahoma State Cover Another Game This Season?
Throughout this season, almost nothing has gone right for the Cowboys, and anyone betting on the Cowboys has been out of luck, too.
The 2025 campaign has been an absolute disaster in Stillwater. After making big changes over the offseason, the Cowboys looked ready to rebound from their 3-9 season in 2024. Instead, things have only gotten worse.
Still without an FBS win this season, OSU continues to look like one of the worst teams in college football. With only four games left this season, time is running out for OSU to get another win, and things aren’t looking good in that department.
Consecutive seasons without a win in conference play is about as bad as it gets for a power conference team in college football. Yet, OSU has done its best to take its worst a step further than most programs.
This season, OSU is 1-7 on the field, but the Cowboys are also 1-7 against the spread. The only time OSU has managed to cover this season was its first game after firing Mike Gundy in a home matchup against Baylor.
That 45-27 loss was somehow one of the bright spots of the season. Even the blowout loss to Cincinnati on homecoming was a bright spot for the Pokes because they were still within a few possessions and nearly had a chance to cover at the end of the game.
According to ESPN Bet, OSU is a 24.5-point underdog at Kansas this weekend. Considering the Jayhawks have lost consecutive games by 25 points, there might be an opening for OSU to keep it close enough to cover.
Of course, if this season has taught bettors anything, it would probably be to stay away from betting on the Cowboys. Instead, betting on their opponent has typically been a winning strategy.
Over these next few weeks, OSU’s hopes of covering could increase, but it won’t necessarily be because the team is getting better. Instead, it will likely be a result of the lines swinging far enough in the other direction to make it almost impossible for opposing teams to cover against the Pokes.
Of course, maybe that won’t mean anything, considering Texas Tech stumbled its way into covering a 38.5-point spread with a third-string quarterback. Only time will tell if OSU can get in the win column, but maybe it can at least come out on top against the spread one more time in 2025.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.