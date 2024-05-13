Will Oklahoma State Have a Quarterback Battle in 2024?
Oklahoma State’s quarterback battle was a hot topic to begin last season, but 2024 could see a more straightforward approach.
In 2023, OSU went into fall camp with three quarterbacks competing for the starting role. However, OSU coach Mike Gundy and the Cowboys were unable to make a decision ahead of the season opener against Central Arkansas.
Rather than picking one quarterback for the game, OSU started Garret Rangel before Alan Bowman and Gunnar Gundy had stints throughout the win. OSU continued its three-quarterback system over the next two weeks, with Bowman starting both games.
None of the quarterbacks stood out through three games, but OSU opted for the experienced option in Bowman. Bowman got his third straight start in the game at Iowa State but did not have to share the snaps under center.
Instead, the Cowboys rode with Bowman for the rest of the season, and he exceeded all expectations. Accounting for almost every pass in the final 11 games, Bowman finished the season with 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Bowman had five games with at least 300 yards, including a 402-yard performance in OSU’s Texas Bowl victory against Texas A&M.
However, his 14 interceptions often came at inopportune times for the Cowboys. Those mistakes could open the door for other quarterbacks next season.
Zane Flores, who sat out last season, could make his way into the discussion, or Maealiuaki Smith could make an impression in year one. However, Rangel is likely the only challenger for the starting spot.
After the Cowboys chose Bowman, Rangel rarely saw the field and finished the season with 172 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 17 of his 32 passes. Although next season is filled with high hopes for the Cowboys, Rangel will be in Stillwater longer than Bowman.
Rangel’s best chance might be early struggles from Bowman, leading Gundy and company to look ahead to 2025. However, if Bowman can maintain his level of play from last season, he is almost certain to start every game in 2024.
