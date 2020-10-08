SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Zaragoza Is An Amazing Story

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State football experienced being part of a continuing miracle last Saturday in the Cowboys 47-7 win in Lawrence, Kan. As the Cowboys had complete control in the win over the Jayhawks in the third quarter head coach Mike Gundy began substituting until 69-of-the-70 players that made the trip to Kansas had played. All players played except starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, who has been rehabbing an ankle injury that he suffered in the opener with Tulsa. On the final field goal of the contest Kansas City-area back-up kicker Brady Pohl kicked the ball through the uprights after snapper Zeke Zaragoza snapped the ball to Tom Hutton, who held the ball for Pohl. It is Zaragoza that is the miracle.

His mother Chanin posted the news on Twitter for Oklahoma State fans to see. 

When he was three-years-old , Zeke Zaragoza was diagnosed with Opsoclonus-Myoclonus Syndrome. OMS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that affects just one in 10 million people annually. It has no cure. It is usually associated with tumors and Zaragoza had a tumor that his body was fighting. The tumor was doing damage to his brainstem and he was in a wheelchair.

“I wasn’t able to function as a normal three year old kid would,” Zaragoza told Connor Morrissette of SBLive who wrote a feature story on Zeke Zaragoza in March after he committed to coming to Oklahoma State.

Zaragoza admits that he had lots of adverse effects including dizziness, lack of balance, anger, and he struggled to walk. He was told he would not play sports, but his parents engaged in getting Zeke an aggressive course of treatment that included steroid shots and chemotherapy. He had lots of therapy and took other medications.

“I’m glad that my parents wanted to treat it very aggressively because I might not be where I am now if we didn’t get aggressive doing that,” Zaragoza told SBLive.

Where he is today is playing major college football and he can say something the majority of college students cannot. He has played in a Division I college football game for a Power Five school. He is a miracle!

After seeing his OMS reside, Zeke became more active and played sports including football and Ontario (Calf.) Christian. Realizing he was not going to be equipped to play as a lineman at the college level, he reached out to Matt Wigley, a former San Jose State long snapper and coach. Wigley, a long snapping instructor, helped Zaragoza, who most of all helped himself. 

"It was something that he wanted, given a shot, and he was really consistent on coming out for the training," Wigley said of Zaragoza. "He received an opportunity at Dort College and it didn't work out but then he came back to junior college and he got all kinds of attention in recruiting. He is a very dedicated person, dedicated to the art of snapping, dedicated athletically and academically."

Oklahoma State special teams analyst M.K. Taylor said he found Zaragoza when evaluating junior college snappers. They began communicating on Twitter and the connection was made. 

Now, Zaragoza has become an inspiration of any young people that are told, "no." You can press on, dream, and work toward those dreams. 

"I didn't know about that until recently," Wigley said. "It is amazing that he went through that at a young age and was told he wouldn't be able to play football. He didn't tell me about it because I think he wanted to train and work."

This is a tremendous story. I hope football fans will celebrate it. Zeke Zaragoza deserves the credit for his perseverence and determination. 

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State at Kansas: Official Game Thread

Here's the Pokes Report official game thread for Oklahoma State's first Big 12 road game against Kansas. Follow along with all the action and join in on the conversation in the comment section!

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cade Cunningham Named Player of the Year Candidate

Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham was tabbed as one of 10 basketball players contending for the 2020-21 college basketball Player of the Year.

Zach Lancaster

by

Spud the Poke

National and Local Media Ready to Throw Dirt on the Big 12 (and Any Team Other Than UT or OU)

Oklahoma State football is unbeaten, but media believes Big 12 centered around Oklahoma and Texas.

Robert Allen

by

orangeokie

Bye Week More Challenging than Game Week, What Gundy and Cowboys Need to Get Done

Oklahoma State football and head coach Mike Gundy work to keep players safe in the bye week.

Robert Allen

Exactly One Week Away from the Start of Full Hoops Practice

Assistant coach Erik Pastrana talks Oklahoma State basketball

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Two Running Backs in State Go Crazy and Oklahoma State Needs to Decide

Qwontrel Walker of Stillwater and Braylin Presley of Bixby had huge Friday nights against solid defenses. They are the two best high school running backs in the state of Oklahoma and both are interested in Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

by

theorangetruth

Cowboy Running Back Commit Jaden Nixon Explodes In Three Touchdown Performance; Talks Future At Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State running back commit Jaden Nixon talks about his performance Friday night and his commitment to the Cowboys

Marshall Levenson

Respect Through Performance and Proof the Competition is Better than Originally Thought

Oklahoma State's defense is one of the best in the nation, Cowboys need Big 12 to keep pushing.

Robert Allen

by

Kansas cowboy

Cowboys Selling More Football Tickets

Oklahoma State has had enough returns to open up more seats for sale at Boone Pickens Stadium

Robert Allen

A Dive Into The Analytics: How Did The Pokes Fare Against Kansas?

Oklahoma State as a unit had a field on both sides of the ball against the Jayhawks but how does did each player individually grade out in the win

Marshall Levenson