Former Cowgirl Annie Young Named Oklahoma State Women's Golf Head Coach
Oklahoma State has a new leader.
On Tuesday, OSU announced it has hired Annie Young as the next women’s golf head coach. Young has been an assistant for the Cowgirls since 2024 and will move back into the position she held from 2008-11.
Young replaces Greg Robertson, who had been with the program since 2019 and helped the Cowgirls to a national runner-up finish in 2021 while also winning Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2023.
"With the recent renovation to Karsten, the men's national championship, and Maja Stark's big win at the U.S. Open, it's an exciting time for Oklahoma State golf,” Young said.” I'm grateful to Chad Weiberg for giving me another opportunity to lead this program. I've grown as a head coach over the last 14 years and am eager to apply what I've learned. I look forward to reconnecting with Cowgirl alumni, engaging with the OSU community, and building a championship culture that we can all be proud of."
Of course, Young is one of the best in OSU history, earning plenty of accolades throughout her playing career, including Big 12 Player of the Year and First-Team NGCA All-American to cap her time at OSU in 2005. Following her career in Stillwater, Young played professionally, including time on the LPGA Tour, before returning to OSU to begin her coaching career.
Young was the program’s head coach from 2008-11 and has had plenty of other stops since. She went on to be head coach at CSUN, Colorado State and Tulsa before returning to Stillwater as an assistant coach in 2024.
"There was high-level interest in this job, which confirmed to me the position our program has nationally in women's college golf,” Weiberg said. “After many discussions with golf coaches around the country, former Cowgirl golfers, current players on the team and through conducting the interview process, it became clear that the best candidate for the job was already in Stillwater. Our goal for Cowgirl Golf is to compete for championships, much like the Cowboy Golf program, and I'm convinced that Annie Young is the right leader to take the program to that level."