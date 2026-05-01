Former OSU Coach Mike Gundy Describes Perfect College Football Playoff Number

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy is starting to make the rounds on television. As one might expect, he has plenty to say.

Gundy appeared on “The Herd” with Fox’s Colin Cowherd on Thursday and spoke on several different topics, including the state of the College Football Playoff.

Those involved with the CFP are continuing discussions about playoff expansion options, including 16-team and 24-team options. Nothing is decided yet, but there appears to be momentum gathering for a move to a 24-team playoff as soon as the 2027 season. For the upcoming season, the playoff will be 12 teams.

Gundy was asked by Cowherd what would be the right number of teams for a playoff. As one might expect, Gundy had an answer at the ready.

Mike Gundy’s Perfect CFP Playoff

“It’s eight. The number is eight,” Gundy said in comments collected by News Oklahoma’s Cayden McFarland. “Here’s why. I don’t think there’s more than eight teams that are capable of winning a national championship each year. It used to be four and there was a huge debate, and we argued over who was the fifth. I get that.”

Gundy also outlined the format he’s like to use.

“The four [power] conference champions, they’re in,” he said. Then we go to the next four teams, and I don’t care where they come from. It doesn’t make a difference to me if they all come from one conference. But if you get eight teams in [the playoff] as soon as the regular season’s over, then the next week you play [the quarterfinals], the next week you play the semifinals and the next week you play for the national championship.”

Why that format? Gundy said it’s easiest for fans to wrap their heads around.

“I think that keeps the fans and the people that want to watch college football engaged,” he said.

As for the talks about expansion, Gundy said there’s only one reason why the CFP should expand the playoff.

“I think 16 is way too many unless you're just trying to make money,” he said. “If you're just trying to play games generate money I get it.”

Gundy is out of work as a coach for the first time in his life. After his playing career ended in 1989 with OSU he transitioned to being a wide receivers coach at OSU in 1990. He spent most of his career as an assistant with the Cowboys until he was elevated as head coach in 2005 to replace Les Miles.

He led the Cowboys to their most successful era of football. He went 170-90 as head coach, guiding Oklahoma State to its only Big 12 title in 2011, the same season the Cowboys nearly claimed a spot in the BCS national championship game, had it not been for a late-season loss to Iowa State. Those Cowboys finished 12-1 and No. 3 in the final AP Top 25.

He led the Cowboys to 18 bowl games and three Big 12 championship game berths, the last of which was in 2023. He went 3-9 in 2024 and was fired after a 1-2 start in 2025.