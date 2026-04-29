This Sport Helps New OSU Cowboys LB Ethan Wesloski in Football

Oklahoma State redshirt senior Ethan Wesloski is new to the Cowboys but he’s not new to making a name for himself on the field.

For the past four seasons he played at North Texas, including the previous three seasons under new OSU head coach Eric Morris. From his redshirt freshman season in 2022, he built a reputation of production that led to a starting role for three straight seasons and All-American Conference second team selection last season.

Like many Mean Green players with eligibility, he followed Morris to Oklahoma State. The mission? Turn the Cowboys back into winners. As part of that, he’s leaning on skills and a mindset from a sport he used to play to help OSU in 2026.

Ethan Wesloski’s Two-Sport Background

Wesloski told OKState.com that his background in baseball helps him ride out the highs and lows of a football game.

"The coordination aspect, and knowing that slumps happen,” he said earlier this spring. “I was 0-for-31 at one point it doesn't get much worse than that. But having the mindset to just keep going, just keep getting up there, keep playing hard, keep going. Play after play after play, just keep going and eventually it'll fall your way, so the mindset part of it helps me a lot.”

While at McKinney (Texas) Boyd High School, he was an all-district performer in both football and baseball. But he was better in football, where he was a district defensive player of the year and finished with career numbers of 146 tackles, 17 sacks and 42 tackles for loss.

Last season it all came together for Wesloski. He led North Texas with 113 tackles (59 solo) and started eight of the Mean Green’s 14 games as they reached the American title game but lost to Tulane. He also ranked second in the conference in both tackles and solo tackles. He also had nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He set a career high of 17 tackles against Rice.

Pro Football Focus graded him highly among American Conference defenders. He led the league’s linebackers in overall defensive grade and coverage grade. His 90.6 defensive grade was the third-highest season defensive grade among FBS linebackers with a minimum of 400 snaps.

Oklahoma State wrapped up spring football a couple of weeks ago and are on break until the Cowboys begin fall workouts. Morris gets his first chance to coach the Cowboys in the season opener on the road at Tulsa on Sept. 5 before hosting Oregon on Sept. 12 in the 2026 home opener.