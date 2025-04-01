Oklahoma State Adding Six Members to Hall of Honor
Oklahoma State’s long list of athletes in the Hall of Honor is growing again.
On Tuesday, OSU announced its newest class of inductees to the Hall of Honor. This year, the school will add another six athletes from a variety of eras.
The six additions are men’s basketball player Arlen Clark, wrestler Alex Dieringer, football player Hart Lee Dykes, Softball player Jaime Foutch, men’s golfer Viktor Hovland and wrestler Earl McCready. Those six will be inducted on Sept. 26.
Clark played for the Cowboys from 1956-59 and was part of OSU’s 1958 team that made the Elite Eight. Clark was a two-time All-American and excellent free-throw shooter, leading the nation in free-throw percentage in 1959 and ranking second in OSU history in that category.
Dieringer’s time in Stillwater only recently came to an end, wrestling for the Cowboys from 2013-16. His time at OSU was capped with winning the Dan Hodge trophy in 2016. Dieringer was also a three-time NCAA champion with the Cowboys.
Dykes was a star receiver during his time with the Cowboys. He was a consensus All-American in 1988 and was part of one of the best offenses in OSU history, playing alongside Heisman winner Barry Sanders.
Meanwhile, Foutch was the first OSU softball player to earn three All-America selections, which came from 1996-98. Her time in Stillwater also featured winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year and four Big 12 Player of the Week awards.
Hovland’s addition is no surprise given that he is one of the most recent Cowboys to help OSU win a national championship, doing so in 2018. Along with helping OSU win it all, he was named the national player of the year in 2019.
McCready’s addition to the Hall of Honor may be long overdue, considering he was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1977. McCready was at OSU from 1928-30 and won three individual championships while helping the Cowboys win three team titles in that span.
This year’s Hall of Honor class is filled with key members of OSU’s athletic history. As time goes ono, the Hall will only continue to grow.