Oklahoma State vs. UT Martin: Live Updates
Tonight, Oklahoma State will kick off their 2025-26 football season with an opening bout against UT Martin. After failing to win a conference game last season, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys will be looking to start this season strong.
You can read on for live updates on tonight's game:
First Quarter: Oklahoma State 14, UT Martin 7
The Cowboys' offense got off to a blistering start, with new slinger Hauss Hejny going 3-for-4 through the air for 45 yards, and capping the Pokes' initial drive off with a six-yard rushing touchdown.
OSU's defense bent but didn't break in its opening series, giving up some yardage and a few first downs, but ultimately forcing the ball back to its offense.
On the first play of the Cowboys' second drive, Hejny showed off his talent, airing it out for a 41-yard bomb to Shamar Rigby. Rigby ultimately worked back to the ball for the gain, but it was still a nice connection for the two. Following a risky fourth-down conversion from Gundy and co., Hejny would find his second score of the opening frame on an under route from Gavin Freeman.
UT Martin would see its first points of the game on double-pass trick play, which would yield a 39-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead in half.
After a three-and-out, Cowboys' edge Wendell Gregory came up with a big sack on third down to stop the Skyhawks momentum.
Second Quarter: Oklahoma State 14, UT Martin 7
The Cowboys would roll with quarterback Zane Flores on their fourth drive, and first of the second quarter. He would see one completion on one throw, though it only helped to flip the field position for OSU.
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter: