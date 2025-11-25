Social Media Reacts to Oklahoma State Hiring Eric Morris
Oklahoma State is officially hiring Eric Morris to be its head football coach, kicking off the first official hire in the post-Mike Gundy era.
Morris was seen as one of the top available head coaches in the nation by many. An offensive-minded, quarterback-driven coach, he most recently led North Texas to its first 10-win season in program history. He presently has the Mean Green in contention for a College Football Playoff bid.
Morris is expected to finish out his season with North Texas, though that hasn’t stopped the excitement from Oklahoma State fans. The Cowboys are currently amid one of their worst seasons in program history at 1-10, and the hiring of their next head coach brings some short-term joy.
Here is how X, formerly known as Twitter, reacted to the news:
Reactions to Morris's hiring have largely been positive, as many Cowboys' fans are excited for news regarding the future, and many analysts around college football considered him to be one of the top options on the market.
Morris played wide receiver at Texas Tech under revered offensive coach Mike Leach, and has seen coaching stops at Houston, Washington State — also under Leach — Texas Tech and Incarnate Word. He's coached three seasons for the Mean Green, notably improving in each while leading them to one of the best seasons in program history this year in the American Athletic Conference.
Prior to the last few seasons, Oklahoma State had largely been looked at as an offensive powerhouse in the Big 12, and could soon return to that status under Morris' direction.
Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham has been serving as the interim coach following Gundy's abrupt exit, though the team has failed to win a game since the opener.
Oklahoma State will cap off its season against Iowa State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and will then await Morris' arrival on campus.