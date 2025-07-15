Stillwater High's Pipeline Powers Cowboys' 2025 Recruiting Class
Stillwater High School’s 2025 athletic class has solidified its status as a pipeline to Oklahoma State University, with five standout athletes signing to join the Cowboys across baseball, wrestling, and football. Featuring wrestling phenom Ladarion Lockett, baseball prodigy Ethan Holliday, wrestling standouts Ethan Teague and Ishmael Guerrero, and football quarterback Mason Schubert, this group could lay the foundation for something special in Stillwater.
Ladarion Lockett, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wrestling juggernaut, headlines the class. A four-time Oklahoma 6A state champion with a 153-3 career record, Lockett earned the 2025 Most Outstanding Wrestler award and a U17 World Championship. His explosive power and technical mastery make him a cornerstone for coach David Taylor’s squad. Spurning offers from Iowa and Penn State, Lockett chose OSU for its storied wrestling tradition and tight-knit community.
Ethan Holliday, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound shortstop, was selected No. 4 overall by the Colorado Rockies in the 2025 MLB Draft, underscoring his elite talent. Holliday dominated his senior season at Stillwater High with a .611 batting average, 19 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a 2.038 OPS, earning Gatorade’s Oklahoma Player of the Year. His 65-grade power and 111-mph exit velocities draw comparisons to his brother, Jackson, the 2022 No. 1 pick. Holliday signed with OSU, where his father, Matt and brother Jackson all had Oklahoma State ties. Just like Jackson, Ethan will likely never suit up for the Pokes...but we still count it.
Wrestlers Ethan Teague and Ishmael Guerrero add depth to OSU’s wrestling dynasty. Teague, a three-time state champ at 190 pounds, brings relentless intensity, while Guerrero, a 157-pound state titleholder, offers technical finesse. Mason Schubert, a dual-threat quarterback, signed with OSU football, throwing for 2,800 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior. With OSU baseball coming off a 42-19 season and wrestling targeting another NCAA title, Stillwater’s signees, paired with stars like Schubart, position the Cowboys for a championship run.
The Stillwater to Oklahoma State connection should only grow in the coming years, and the Pokes have shown they aren't afraid to shop close to home.