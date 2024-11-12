Oklahoma State in the Running for Hoops Star Sebastian Williams-Adams
The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball program is off to a 2-0 start on the season under first-year head coach Steve Lutz. Many felt the Cowboys were in for yet another mediocre season following the departure of former head coach Mike Boynton. Lutz seemed to have lit a fire under the basketball program as they continue to add key recruiting pieces for the future of the program.
The Cowboys once again made the short list of one of the top power forwards in the nation. Houston (Texas) St. John’s senior Sebastian Williams-Adams recently narrowed his interest down to four college basketball programs and Oklahoma State was smack dab in the middle.
The 6-foot-8 power forward is the No. 40 overall recruit in the national senior class and is set to announce his college decision on Sunday. Williams-Adams will make his college choice at 2:30 PM CT live on the 247Sports Channel.
Joining Oklahoma State on his short list are Auburn, Purdue and Vanderbilt. Many feel that the early favorite is Auburn, but anything can happen on signing day. Williams-Adams mentioned that he had an amazing visit to Oklahoma State and that the program pulled out all the stops. “Steve Lutz is a funny person. He is proven in being fair and looks out for what is best for his players,” said Williams-Adams.
A recent scouting report from GoPokes247 mentioned that Williams-Adams was evolving into a highly versatile four-man who specializes in getting downhill as a face-up driver and he has the ability to guard multiple positions.
He has a wingspan of nearly 7-foot-2 and has the ability to run the floor. He has played a majority of his career on the perimeter but is always looking to slash to the rim. He was predicted to be a wing player early on his career but has blossomed into more of a potential forward at the college level. What Williams-Adams special is his defensive ability. He can guard any player on the court and that will translate to a successful college career.
