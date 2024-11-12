Oklahoma State in the Running for Hoops Star Sebastian Williams-Adams

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Sebastian Williams-Adams, the No. 40 overall recruit in the national senior class, will announce his college decision on Sunday, November 17th at 2:30 PM CT live on the @247Sports Channel.



