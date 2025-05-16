Cowgirl Tennis Ends NCAA Tournament Run With Quarterfinal Loss to Michigan
Oklahoma State’s Cinderella run has come to an end.
On Thursday night, OSU women’s tennis fell in the NCAA Quarterfinals against Michigan in Waco. After making a surprise run to be among the final eight teams in the country, OSU couldn’t overcome an incredible Michigan team, falling 4-0 to the Wolverines.
The night started off poorly for the Cowgirls, losing the doubles point despite winning on Court 1. As for the singles matches, the Cowgirls fell on Courts 1 and 6 to fall down 3-0 as the rest of the courts went into a third set.
Despite a hard-fought effort from OSU that included leads in the third set of multiple matches, it just didn’t have enough to get past Michigan.
After falling in the Sweet 16 last season, the Cowgirls couldn’t live up to the standards of the 2024 campaign. That team from a year ago managed to go undefeated throughout the regular season and captured a Big 12 title in Stillwater.
Although the undefeated season was cut short of a championship in only their third match of the NCAA Tournament, there was still a strong case to be made that it was the best team in program history. Of course, OSU had some key departures over the offseason and tried to replace them with some more talented players.
To begin the season, the Cowgirls simply couldn’t put it all together and struggled against some of their premier nonconference opponents. Things finally began to turn around for OSU once Big 12 play began, where OSU managed to lose only once.
However, OSU’s hopes of another Big 12 title were cut short before the team began its NCAA Tournament run in Norman. The Cowgirls defeated Tulsa and upset Oklahoma in the Norman Regional to advance to the Super Regional, where they hosted and beat Stanford.
Although OSU was outmatched against a Michigan team that should make a strong case to win it all, this season was one of the most inspiring in Cowgirl tennis history, and there should be no doubting what this team is capable of in the future.