Cowgirl Tennis Looking to Secure Another Big 12 Championship
Oklahoma State earned another Big 12 title over the weekend.
On Sunday, OSU women’s tennis faced Iowa State in its final match of the regular season. Riding a 10-match winning streak into the contest, OSU looked to secure its 11th consecutive victory and finish 12-1 in conference play.
The Cowgirls were on the road against a solid Iowa State team but had no issues taking care of business, winning 4-0. OSU’s win was no surprise, but it did lead the Cowgirls to an achievement that looked like a long shot entering Big 12 play.
OSU finished atop the Big 12’s regular season standings, alongside Texas Tech and UCF, which also finished 12-1. OSU’s only conference loss came against UCF, but the Cowgirls never had the opportunity to face Texas Tech and may get to meet the Red Raiders in the postseason.
Finishing the regular season on an 11-game winning streak, OSU is undeniably the hottest team in the Big 12 and could easily win another Big 12 Tournament.
Although OSU tied for the top spot in the conference, it will be the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Championship. This year’s Big 12 Championship is set to begin in Waco on Wednesday, with the Cowgirls getting byes for the first two rounds. OSU’s first match on Friday will be against one of Arizona State, Iowa State or Colorado. OSU never faced Colorado this season but earned wins against Arizona State and Iowa State.
Assuming the Cowgirls can get past their first opponent, they would likely match up against No. 2 seed UCF in the semifinals, which is the only Big 12 team to beat OSU this season. OSU would be looking to avenge its narrow 4-3 defeat in the second conference match of the season.
After spending almost all of last season as the No. 1 team in the country, entering postseason play at 18-6 provides a different feeling. However, the Cowgirls are playing at their best as the postseason looms, and winning another conference title and perhaps competing for a national title is well within reach.