Oklahoma State's 2026 Big 12 Soccer Schedule Unveiled

Oklahoma State is slowly inching closer to soccer season again.

There is no shortage of action happening in Stillwater as winter sports hit some critical points in the season and spring sports are beginning. Both basketball teams are fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, David Taylor’s wrestling squad is competing for a national title and baseball and softball are beginning to steal some of the attention as those seasons begin.

However, for a brief moment on Monday, Cowgirl soccer took center stage in the news cycle with the release of the 2026 Big 12 schedule. Although August is still six months away, it’s never too early to begin looking ahead at next season.

While nonconference matchups in August and early September are yet to be announced, the Cowgirls at least know their path for Big 12 competition.

2026 OSU Big 12 soccer schedule:

9-17: TCU

9-24: at Baylor

9-27: at Houston

10-2: Arizona

10-8: Texas Tech

10-11: at UCF

10-16: Arizona State

10-22: Utah

10-25: West Virginia

10-29: at Iowa State

11-5: at Colorado

Highlighted by a three-game homestand in late October, the Cowgirls should have an opportunity to make a late-season run if they can get some things to fall their way. Of course, last season didn’t see much go the Cowgirls’ way.

In 2025, Neal Patterson Stadium didn’t see much winning, and coach Colin Carmichael will be looking to turn things around in 2026. With some new additions to the roster and a focus on improving from last season’s rough fall, 2026 could be a much more enjoyable time for OSU soccer fans.

Last season, OSU managed to win just four matches, going 4-13-2 for the year. After beginning the season 4-3-1, there was still some hope that the Cowgirls could find their stride in conference play and get some impressive wins.

However, the Cowgirls were unable to win a single match in conference play, going 0-10-1 and finishing the year on a nine-match losing streak and an 11-match winless streak. While the actual 2026 season still won’t start for quite some time, the road to redemption begins later this month.

OSU will begin its spring exhibition season on Feb. 28 against Southern Nazarene, with another six matches to follow, wrapping up with an April 18 date against Pittsburg State in Stillwater. While the road ahead won’t be an easy one for the Cowgirls, they’ve got plenty of time to prepare for a bounce-back season.