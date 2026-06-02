Oklahoma State Golf Star Can Play in These Pro Majors in Next 12 Months

Preston Stout’s NCAA individual championship was a big deal for him and for the Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s golf team.

Stout became the 10th OSU golfer all-time to claim medalist honors in the event. He joined a prestigious list of former Cowboys that includes Earl Moeller, Grier Jones, David Edwards, Scott Verplank, Brian Watts, E.J. Pfister, Charles Howell, Jonathan Moore and Matthew Wolff.

While he and his Cowboys teammates were fighting to defend their team national championship on Tuesday, Stout needs to clear his calendar for the next year due to the fringe benefits that winning the championship provides.

Preston Stout’s New Plans

This guy had a stretch of 39 holes without a bogey and became our 10th NCAA medalist. What comes with it?



• His eighth career win to move into third on the school’s all-time list.



• His fifth victory of the season is the most by a Cowboy junior. #GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/tgAPDglCrk — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) June 2, 2026

Winning the NCAA individual title comes with access to the U.S. Amateur, which will be played later this year at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa. It’s a course that has hosted multiple USGA events over the years, including the U.S. Open.

Coincidentally, that’s a tournament Stout can now play in. The NCAA champion gets access to that event, too, per Golf.com. This year’s U.S. Open is to be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton N.Y., from June 18-21. The links style course should provide Stout with a terrific test of his talent. It will be a much different course than then the TPC Craig Ranch. Two weeks ago, he played there in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, his first PGA Tour event as an amateur.

But perhaps the best perk comes in April of next year. Provided Stout remains an amateur, he’ll play in The Masters at Augusta National. Stout has at least one more year of eligibility remaining, so it’s likely he’ll head to Augusta, Ga., next April.

Stout closed the NCAA Tournament’s stroke play portion with a 69. That included a 4-under 32 on the front nine. He moved to 5-under with a birdie at the 11th and ended a 39-hole run without a bogey with one at the 12th. After a bogey at the 17th, he bounced back with a birdie at the 18th.

Stout is now tied for third place in all-time wins with Willie Wood. The junior has five victories in 2025-26, which is the most for an OSU junior player. Earlier this season he won the Cabo Collegiate, the Maridoe Collegiate (shared with OSU’s Ethan Fang), the Mountaineer Invitational and the Big 12 Tournament. The conference tournament win was his third in a row, joining Lindy Miller (1976-78) as the only other OSU golfer to win three consecutive conference crowns.

After the regular season he was named the Big 12 player of the year and to the All-Big 12 first team.