The Most Important Oklahoma State Cowboys Player No One Is Talking About

The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter 2026 as one of the most intriguing teams in the country. It's been a while since they've been in that category.

But that's what happens when you go 4-20 in a two-year span and fail to win a single conference game. The program fell into irrelevancy. The Cowboys jettisoned longtime head coach Mike Gundy and hired Eric Morris, who has a reputation as a program builder at Incarnate Word and North Texas.

Few coaches this season are attempting what he’s attempting. He's brought in nearly 90 players through the transfer portal. Many played for him at North Texas last season and have gotten plenty of preseason attention, including the “triplets” — quarterback Drew Mestemaker, running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receiver Wyatt Young.

But it's going to take more than those three players to turn the Cowboys into winners. There is one on offense that isn’t getting much attention but has the potential to be a difference-maker.

The OSU Cowboys Receiver Few Are Talking About

Oklahoma State wide receiver Justin Bowick. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young has turned heads thanks to being UNT’s leading receiver last year. Another Mean Green star, Miles Coleman, also followed Morris after a solid year. Former Wake Forest star Chris Barnes has potential to rack up more than 1,000 all-purpose yards.

But it’s Illinois transfer Justin Bowick that Morris pointed to as a player that isn’t getting enough attention nationally but has his.

“We have this big, tall fast guy that’s got a huge catch radius that led Illinois in touchdowns last year,” Morris said recently.

Bowick has played at Eastern Illinois, Ball State and Illinois. He’s been productive, but never explosive. With the Illini last he was tied for the lead with five touchdown receptions. He also caught 22 passes for 265 yards. Part of that was what Illinois prioritized on offense. It averaged 235.8 yards per game, which was No. 58 in the nation.

North Texas was second in the nation in passing offense with 318 yards per game. Morris has imported his version of the Air Raid offense from Denton, and it could allow Bowick to carve out a unique role.

He is 6-foot-5, making him one of the tallest receivers on the team. That makes him an intriguing target in the red zone and deep downfield. He’ll either face taller corners in man coverage or safeties in two-deep zone coverage. He’ll get his share of 50/50 balls from Mestemaker. At minimum, he will siphon off some attention that would normally be paid to Young, Barnes or Coleman.

If he maxes out, given the volume in Morris’ offense, he could have the best season of his career. He’s never played in an offense like this, so his season-by-season numbers look pedestrian by comparison. That’s why few are talking about him.

But Morris is — and there’s a good reason why. Bowick has the best chance of his career to impress coaches, teammates and NFL scouts.