Oklahoma State’s Kevin Kemboi Top Cowboys Finisher at NCAA Track Championships

The Oklahoma State Cowboys track and field team now has a two-year streak of a top two finisher in a horizontal jumping event thanks to Kevin Kemboi.

The true freshman took second place in the men’s triple jump at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at legendary Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., an event that wrapped up on Saturday. Last year, Blair Anderson took second in the long jump, so Kemboi built on the streak Anderson started a year ago.

Kemboi has at least three years to build on the exceptional start to his career. He may get a fourth, depending upon whether the NCAA’s “five-for-five” legislation passes and how it impacts his eligibility.

Cowboys Track at Eugene

𝑶𝑵𝑳𝒀 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑩𝑬𝑮𝑰𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮 🔥



During last night’s Triple Jump final, Cowboy Kevin Kemboi was the LONE FRESHMAN on the award podium, let alone the silver medalist with a massive personal best 🤠#GoPokes I #run4okstate https://t.co/6oA9sVkrPV pic.twitter.com/GcBvYoDiaQ — Oklahoma State XC/T&F (@run4okstate) June 13, 2026

Kemboi was also the top finishers in any event among the Cowboys participating in Eugene. His wind legal jump of 16.84 meters was a personal best, an Oklahoma State school record and capped an impressive freshman campaign. He now holds OSU’s program record in the event in indoor and outdoor competition. He was also named a first-team all-American.

Kemboi has set a new outdoor record for OSU in each of his last three events of the season, dating back to the Big 12 Championships.

Steven Schmidt wrapped up his collegiate career with a 13th place finish in the decathlon, where he scored 7,479 points. His best finish in any single event was in the high jump, where he was fifth with a best of 2.04 meters. He was named a second-team all-American, making him the first OSU decathlete to claim all-America honors. He leaves the program as the record holder for points in a decathlon, set during the Big 12 Championships.

In the 5,000 meters, Brian Masau earned the ninth first team All-America honor of his career with his sixth-place finish and a time of 13:47.18. It was his third straight appearance in the 5,000 meters in nationals, and he won the event last year. Denis Kipngetich also ran and finished 11th with a time of 13:52.05. He was named a second-team all-American.

Kipngetich ran in the 10,000 meters and finished fourth with a time of 28:02.24. It was his third consecutive outdoor all-America honor, his second first team all-American finish in the event and the seventh all-America honors in his career.

Adisu Guadie was 13th in the 10,000 meters with a time of 28:22.86, earning him second-team all-America honors. Guadie and Kipngetich were part of OSU’s national championship cross country team in the fall.

Laban Kipkemboi failed to get out of qualifying for the 3,000-meter steeplechase in his first year running the event. He ran an 8:27.99 in prelims, which was a personal best. He was named a second-team all-America. The 4x400 meter relay team of Will Bynum, Mason Page, Riley McGowan and Charlie Thorne finished 22nd in prelims with a time of 3:05.33 and were named honorable mention all-Americans.