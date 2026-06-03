How Oklahoma State Cowboys Golf’s Dream of Another NCAA Championship Ended

Winning a national championship isn't easy. Oklahoma State knows that all too well.

The Cowboys have been to 77 of the 79 NCAA championships in men's golf. Even all those appearances, the Cowboys have only come away with 12 national championships in. After Tuesday's action, that number will stay at 12.

Oklahoma State won its first set of matches on Tuesday against Florida, 3&2. But the Cowboys were unable to withstand an onslaught from Auburn in the semifinals, as the Tigers made a clean sweep of the Cowboys, 5&0. Auburn will play UCLA on Wednesday for the national title.

OSU vs. Auburn Match Play Results

Not the finish we wanted, but much to celebrate this season. In the end, we earned the 59th top-five NCAA showing in program history. #GoPokes | #golfschool pic.twitter.com/ZShhz6P7Dr — OSU Cowboy Golf (@OSUCowboyGolf) June 3, 2026

Auburn’s Logan Reilly def. OSU’s Eric Lee, 7&5

Reilly was up from the start of the match, recording a par on the first hole while Lee bogeyed. Reilly kept building a lead from there, with Lee failing to birdie a single hole. The match ended after No. 13 as there was no way for Lee to win.

Auburn’s Jackson Koivun def. OSU’s Preston Stout, 1 up

The most talked-about match going into the semifinals between two of the best players in the country. Stout won the medalist trophy during stroke play on Monday. Koivun claimed an early 1 up lead after he parred the second hold and Stout bogeyed. From there, Koivun was never more than 2 up on Stout. The Cowboys star never got the chance to square the match on the final hole as it was called as the Tigers had clinched.

Auburn’s Jake Albert def. OSU’s Gaven Lane, 1 up

The closest match of the day. Lane went 1 up on Albert after a birdie on No. 12 and held onto that edge for two holes before Albert birdied No. 14 to square the match. Albert was 1 up going into 18 when the match ended as Auburn had clinched.

Auburn’s Josiah Gilbert def. OSU’s Ethan Fang, 4&3

Fang led after the first hole when he notched a birdie. He lost it and then regained it with a birdie on No. 5. He remained 1 up until Gilbert squared the match at the turn. Gilbert birdied three holes and eagled one on the back side as the match ended after the 15th hole.

Auburn’s Cayden Pope def. OSU’s Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, 3&2

Fahlberg-Johnsson was 2-up after the first three holes but quickly surrendered the advantage by No. 5. Pope went 1 up at No. 8 and the match ended after the 16th hole when it was unwinnable for Fahlberg-Johnsson.

Oklahoma State-Florida Results

OSU’s Eric Lee def. Florida’s Luke Poulter, 6&4

Florida’s Zack Swanwick def. OSU’s Ethan Fang, 1 up

Florida’s Parker Sands def. OSU’s Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, 3&2

OSU’s Preston Stout def. Florida’s Matthew Kress, 1 up

OSU’s Gaven Lane def. Florida’s Jack Turner, 2&1

Stout and Lane clinched the win for Oklahoma State in the final two matches. Stout was 1 up going into the final hole where both he and Kress bogeyed, leaving the team match tied. Lane broke the with a 2-up lead for the final three holes of action, with he and Turner skipping 18 when Lane maintained that 2-up lead after No. 17.