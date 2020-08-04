Cowboys Land Commitment From California JUCO Tight End

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has landed the commitment from an interesting tight end prospect from American River College in Sacramento, California, he has announced via Twitter.

"First off, I would like to thank every coach who has given me the opportunity to continue my dream of playing Division 1 football. I would also like to thank my friends and family for pushing me to be the best me. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University!!! #GoPokes"

Austin Jarrard had a very good season for a freshman tight end hauling in 26 catches for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in only 10 games.

Jarrard is also a very strong 6'4 230 pounds and when he gets in a weight program with Coach Glass, he could put on some very nice muscle, potentially bringing his talent to new heights.

The reason this commitment is an interesting one is because of what is happening in California sports due to COVID-19. All California sports have been pushed to the spring of 2021, meaning Jarrard would not be playing football again for at least another five months.

It is unsure whether Jarrard will be eligible to graduate this December or next summer. If it is this December, does he skip his sophomore season and enroll at Oklahoma State or does he stay to play out his season and enroll next summer?

Jarrard played in a fairy balanced offensive scheme, ending the season with the third most receiving yards for the Beavers.

Jarrard currently holds seven offers. East Carolina, Liberty, Texas Tech, UAB, UCF, and Western Kentucky were the other six schools battling for his commitment.

Jarrard is now the lone tight end commitment for the Cowboys in the class of 2021. He is the 13th commit for the 2021 class, the 7th on the offensive side of the ball. It is highly likely that he will remain the only commitment at the position for this recruiting cycle.