Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Cowboys Land Commitment From California JUCO Tight End

Marshall Levenson

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has landed the commitment from an interesting tight end prospect from American River College in Sacramento, California, he has announced via Twitter.

"First off, I would like to thank every coach who has given me the opportunity to continue my dream of playing Division 1 football. I would also like to thank my friends and family for pushing me to be the best me. With that being said, I would like to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University!!! #GoPokes"

Austin Jarrard had a very good season for a freshman tight end hauling in 26 catches for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns in only 10 games.

Jarrard is also a very strong 6'4 230 pounds and when he gets in a weight program with Coach Glass, he could put on some very nice muscle, potentially bringing his talent to new heights.

The reason this commitment is an interesting one is because of what is happening in California sports due to COVID-19. All California sports have been pushed to the spring of 2021, meaning Jarrard would not be playing football again for at least another five months.

It is unsure whether Jarrard will be eligible to graduate this December or next summer. If it is this December, does he skip his sophomore season and enroll at Oklahoma State or does he stay to play out his season and enroll next summer?

Jarrard played in a fairy balanced offensive scheme, ending the season with the third most receiving yards for the Beavers.

Jarrard currently holds seven offers. East Carolina, Liberty, Texas Tech, UAB, UCF, and Western Kentucky were the other six schools battling for his commitment. 

Jarrard is now the lone tight end commitment for the Cowboys in the class of 2021. He is the 13th commit for the 2021 class, the 7th on the offensive side of the ball. It is highly likely that he will remain the only commitment at the position for this recruiting cycle.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Hoops Offer 2022 Four-Star Forward Out of Los Angeles

Cowboy basketball and Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to four-star 2022 forward Tre White out of Ribet Academy in Los Angeles

Zach Lancaster

Report: Cowboys Closer to Full Non-Conference Schedule as They Add Game Against Oakland

Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton are one step closer to a full non-conference schedule as they've added a game against Oakland

Zach Lancaster

Football Mom of All-Time Judy Gundy

Judy Gundy, mother of Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, passed away, but she was one of the best football moms ever.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Decides on Football Schedule and Format for 2020 Fall

Big 12 Conference decides on schedule and format for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Robert Allen

Greg Burks has Four New Referees and Pandemic Protocols He Hopes to Deal With

Big 12 coordinator of officials Greg Burks discusses officiating during COVID-19 pandemic

Robert Allen

Former Oklahoma State Star James Washington Lands on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Former Oklahoma State star and Biletnikoff Award winning receiver, James Washington, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State and Alumni Association Postpone 2020 Homecoming Events Due to COVID-19

Oklahoma State and the Alumni Association have decided to cancel the events of the 2020 Homecoming celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Makes Jeff Goodman's Preseason Top 50

Even after losing four of the five starters from last year's squad, Oklahoma State checks in at No. 26 in Jeff Goodman's preseason top 50 list

Zach Lancaster

Major Oklahoma State Target Named Top Ten Nationally Ranked Running Back by SI All American

Cam'Ron Valdez, a major Oklahoma State target has been named a national top 10 running back by Sports Illustrated

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State Fall Camp Check List

Oklahoma State football questions for fall camp on both offense, defense, and special teams.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster