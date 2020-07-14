SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaden Bray Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Jaden Bray
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
School: Norman (Okla.) 
Committed to: Oklahoma State Cowboys 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long receiver prospect with upper body definition and has room to add mass across frame

Athleticism: Long, natural strider who comes from a basketball background and exhibits body control down the field and uses his frame to his advantage. Generally the fastest guy on the field at the high school level. 

Instincts: Uses his frame to his advantage and leverages smaller defenders to protect and catch the ball with his hands. 

Polish: Bray is a naturally athletic receiver who displays leaping ability and total body control down the field. He is a natural strider with desirable top end speed. He leverages smaller defenders well to win jump ball situations, but lacks the ability to stem routes and create true separation at times. 

Bottom Line: Jaden Bray is a long, defined prospect with room to add mass overall and improve his ability to play with even more physicality. He needs to improve his ability to stem routes and leverage defensive backs to increase production. His body control and leaping ability as a vertical threat make him desirable as a big-framed target at the next level. He projects as a starter over the course of his career at the Power 5 level.

