Cowboys Extend Long Awaited Offer To Bixby Star Braylin Presley

The time has finally come.

Oklahoma State has offered the 2022 star athlete from in state powerhouse Bixby, Braylin Presley.

Braylin went to Twitter Tueday night to report the offer.

This offer has been one of the most wanted/hopeful by fans of Oklahoma State.

Although most of Braylin's production comes from the backfield, the Cowboys are offering Braylin as a true athlete, one with an undetermined pre set position. They would look to determine a position for him once he arrives on campus as a student athlete, and even then he may stay as an athlete, playing multiple offensive positions as well as in the return game.

Through 8 games in 2020, Braylin has 1,129 yards and 18 TD's on the ground along with 584 yards and 8 TD's receiving.

In his career of 34 games, he has 3,258 rushing yards with 48 TD's. On the receiving end, he has 876 yards and 14 TD's. Once you add in his special teams yardage, he is now nearing 5,000 career total yards. In THREE seasons.

There have been worries and questions about Braylin's height, being only 5'8, but as I have pointed out many times, there are just some players recruiting preference go out the window. Some players are just too good to be picky about. Braylin Presley is that player.

Brennan Presley, the older brother of Braylin, as you all know is a true freshman at Oklahoma State, who was also a star at Bixby. Both brothers have always been considered too small but neither have let that stop them.

Last weekend, Braylin got a taste of what it is like to be a national star when he shined on ESPN as he took down Booker T. Washington with a 419 total yard and 5 touchdown performance. With his performance came tons of social media attention. It also marked the official date Braylin was no longer a secret.

This was a big reason why the Cowboys decided to offer now. They know this is a must land for the program.

The Cowboys currently hold a commitment from another in state running back in the class of 2022 in CJ Brown. Landing both of the Oklahoma products would make up one of the best play making duos in the entire 2022 class.

Everyone knows I am a huge fan of the Presley brothers, but it should be understood they are not offering Presley for just family reasons.. this kid is a star