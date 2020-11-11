SI.com
Pokes Report
Mike Gundy Talks Brennan Presley and Offers Braylin Presley

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State may be working on the next version of brothers to successfully pass through the Oklahoma State program as there were the Woods brothers that played under Les Miles and then Mike Gundy and then the Koenig brothers that also played some for each of the most recent Cowboy coaches, now the Presley brothers out of Bixby. Pokes Report Director of Recruiting and Recruiting Editor Marshall Levenson was the first media person to report that Gundy and Oklahoma State had offered Braylin Presley. 

That offer came after a weekend that was huge for the Presley family as it started last Thursday with Braylin and the unbeaten Bixby Spartans on national television on ESPN against Tulsa crosstown rival Booker T. Washington. Presley had 413-all-purpose-yards in the game and scored five touchdowns as Bixby beat the Hornets 70-21. Then a couple of days later in Manhattan, Kan. Brennan Presley scored the first touchdown of his Oklahoma State career as the freshman receiver took a reverse for a nine-yard touchdown in the Cowboys come from behind 20-18 win. 

Gundy was asked to comment on the Presley touchdown in the Big 12 Coaches Teleconference on Monday, but you have to wonder as you listen to the answer if Gundy wasn't also thinking then about the offer and potentially adding Braylin Presley to the Cowboys program.

"He made a big play. He took the end around (and) we had an unblocked guy that he was able to kind of stutter step and out run around the corner and then kind of weave his way in the end zone," Gundy said describing the scoring run by the older Presley. "That’s the reason that we signed him. We watched him do that in high school for years and have tremendous success and be a very, very productive football player when he had the ball in his hands. Hopefully we’ve got more of that to come over the next few years."

While that touchdown and a downed punt at the one-yard-line are the highlights so far at OSU for Brennan Presley, he finished his Bixby career with 232 receptions and 3,448-yards and 40 touchdowns. He ran for 495-yards and six touchdowns. 

Gundy and Oklahoma State could be looking at multiple brothers but sights are set now with Braylin after the most recent scholarship offer. 

Braylin is just finishing his junior regular season with the playoffs to go for the 8-0 Spartans. He has 3,258-yards rushing with 48 touchdowns. On the receiving end, he has 876-yards and 14 touchdowns. This season he has 137 carries for 1,129-yards rushing and 18 touchdowns plus an 8.2-yards per carry average. He has 45 receptions for 584-yards and eight touchdowns along with a 13-yards per catch average. He is averaging 25.8-yards on kickoff returns and 8.3-yards on punt returns. 

He is listed at 5-8, 160-pounds, and he has several offers, but Oklahoma State and Kansas are the two Power Five. Oklahoma State is offering him as an athlete. Why not, like Brennan he can do a little bit of everything. 

This is one heckuva an athletic family as older sister Britney was a state champion in high school and ran track at Oklahoma State. The next-in-line was older sister Brandee was a state record holder in the 100-meters and All-State in the 100-and-200-meters. Brandee is running track at Ole Miss. Besides Brennan and Braylin, younger brother Braeden is already a standout in middle school that Bixby is looking forward to having soon.  

