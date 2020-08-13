Pokes Report
Former Cowboy Starting Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal After Violation Of Team Rules

Marshall Levenson

The Cowboy offensive line has taken another hit today as one time starting guard, Bryce Bray has entered his name into the transfer portal. 

This is the second offensive lineman of the week to enter the portal as Jacob Farrell announced his departure just a few days ago. 

Pokes Report has learned that both players were told to leave the team after a violation of team rules.

The transfer of both of these players opens the doors to a large group of young promising names to crack the depth chart and even chance to earn some playing time. 

Bray was redshirted his freshman season but played in 13 games last season, starting 10. He was also expected to be one of the starting offensive line this season.

The depth of the offensive line will be tested during this fall camp but there is roughly one month until the first game of the season against Tulsa. 

Both Bray and Farrell are natives of Oklahoma and have been in the program for two years but will both be looking for new schools. 

