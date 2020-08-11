Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Marshall Levenson

The offensive line depth for the Oklahoma State Cowboys has taken a hit today with redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Farrell entering his name into the transfer portal, according to GoPokes.com

The former Sulphur, OK product appeared in only two games for the Cowboys in his career, both late appearances in games against Oregon State and McNeese in the 2019 season. 

Farrell, 6'6 and 313 pounds was a three star recruit in the class of 2018. Farrell's departure now marks more than a dozen Cowboys to enter the portal since the start of 2019. 

Pokes Report has learned that Teven Jenkins and Hunter Anthony are running first team tackles while Taylor Miterko and several others are getting reps with the second team offensive line at tackle. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fall Camp Day 5: New Masks, Pads Delayed, Gundy Delayed, but Football Still Going

Oklahoma State football changes out masks for fall camp and continues work in helmets and shoulder pads.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Cowboys Master of Perseverance, Kye Staley Moving Into a New Career

Oklahoma State former fullback Kye Staley still showing courage in his current career.

Robert Allen

by

ZachLancaster

Player Movement Begins Following Power Five Emergency Meeting

College football players, including Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard, have taken to Twitter in the last 12 hours and began the player movement to play the 2020 college football season

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Mr. Optimistic Isn't Giving Up, but I Recognize How Dark the Sky is Getting

Oklahoma State football and fall college football is in danger of not happening

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Cowboys Slow Down Practice Pace and Watch as Big Ten and Pac-12 Dump Football

Oklahoma State football changed up the plans some with all the developments going on in college football.

Robert Allen

Cowboy Basketball Introduces All-Decade Team

Oklahoma State Cowboy basketball is rolling out a fan-voted All-Decade Team over the next few days on Twitter.

Zach Lancaster

Stephens' Video Causes Some Nervous Moments, but Cowboys the Happy Ones with the Full Version

Del City linebacker Donovan Stephens reacts to his recruiting commitment to Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

Cowboys Land Huge Commitment From Elite In State Linebacker

Donovan Stephens, 6’1 210 pound Del City outside linebacker has announced his commitment to Oklahoma State via a video on his Twitter.

Marshall Levenson

Fall Camp Day 4: MAC Shutdown Gets Attention and Defensive Line Gets Credit

Oklahoma State football had day four of fall camp as the MAC shut down, the Cowboys defense ramped up

Robert Allen

Cowboy Basketball Recruiting: Eight Prospects to Keep an Eye On

Here's a look at eight Oklahoma State basketball 2021 prospects to keep an eye on as we get closer to the November signing period.

Zach Lancaster