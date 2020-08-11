Redshirt Sophomore Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

The offensive line depth for the Oklahoma State Cowboys has taken a hit today with redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jacob Farrell entering his name into the transfer portal, according to GoPokes.com

The former Sulphur, OK product appeared in only two games for the Cowboys in his career, both late appearances in games against Oregon State and McNeese in the 2019 season.

Farrell, 6'6 and 313 pounds was a three star recruit in the class of 2018. Farrell's departure now marks more than a dozen Cowboys to enter the portal since the start of 2019.

Pokes Report has learned that Teven Jenkins and Hunter Anthony are running first team tackles while Taylor Miterko and several others are getting reps with the second team offensive line at tackle.