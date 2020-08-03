Pokes Report
Major Oklahoma State Target Named Top Ten Nationally Ranked Running Back by SI All American

Marshall Levenson

One of Oklahoma State’s biggest targets for the class of 2021 has received a major honor on this Monday morning.

Rockdale, Texas running back Cam’Ron Valdez has been named Sports Illustrated’s #10 overall nationally ranked running back.

This is a huge honor for Valdez and puts his value to the Oklahoma State recruiting class on an even higher pedestal.

Oklahoma State has been recruiting Valdez very hard for quite some time now. Some even thought in the early spring that the Cowboys were the clear favorite to land Valdez. The elite Texas running back had an official visit scheduled for Stillwater on April 17th but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans.

Nearly a month ago, Valdez released a final seven list of Texas Tech, Nebraska, Purdue, Arizona State, Arkansas, Utah, and of course Oklahoma State.

I still personally believe that the Cowboys are near the top of that list for Valdez. He has previously said he is a huge fan of the offense that is run here and that he has a great relationship with Coach Wozniak and the rest of the offensive staff.

Personally, I believe that Texas Tech is the largest threat to the Cowboys to land Valdez but if there are games played this fall and Chuba Hubbard is his normal self on the field, this is all that will be needed to sway his final decision in favor of the Cowboys.

To once again see the product of an elite running back on the field and prove it can be repeated season after season is a major pull in the eyes of Valdez or any running back for that matter.

Valdez has said taking his visits is of major importance to him in his decision process so I would not expect a final decision for a good deal of time. 

Recruiting

