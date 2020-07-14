SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Valdez Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Cam’Ron Valdez

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 187 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Rockdale (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma State

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: He’s an extremely compact back that’s physically ready to play on the collegiate level as is.

Athleticism: This is an absolute burner with above average contact balance and footwork. He’s got elite short area quickness as well. Doesn’t show a tremendous amount of power, but that’s because he doesn’t need it. He will run away from you in a heartbeat.

Instincts: Just understands how to get to open grass and get north immediately. There’s no wasted motion or bad reads. It’s really a joy to watch him run the football and make defenders miss. Has all the instincts you need in a back.

Polish: This kid was playing against grown men out in Texas and making them look borderline foolish in the open field and in tight space behind the line of scrimmage. He runs with passion and can lower his shoulder at times. There’s very little to clean up with this prospect.

Bottom Line: Wherever Valdez lands, he will be ready to play immediately because there’s going to be very little adjustment period from high school to college. He does everything extremely well and has the speed to take it the distance from any point on the field. A bona fide star in the making.