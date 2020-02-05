Cowboy Football Late Signing Period: Ethan Bullock

(As Oklahoma State announces the signing of each player, we'll be going in and marking them as signed. We'll also be posting graphics on our Twitter and Facebook accounts!)

STILLWATER -- After a little more than a month of waiting, the February signing period is finally upon us. Oklahoma State has seven remaining spots to fill in the 2020 class, with a few being transfers, a few new commits and one that chose to sit out the December signing period so he could sign with his teammates.

First on our list is a surprise commitment/signing in City College of San Francisco (JUCO) quarterback Ethan Bullock.

Bullock was in Stillwater this past weekend for the second Junior Day on his official visit.

Ethan Bullock, QB, (Jr.) 6-4, 213, Winter Park, Fla./South Dakota State Univ./City College of San Francisco

Bullock finished up at City College of San Francisco splitting the quarterback duties and he still completed 113-of-192 passes for 58.9 percent and 1,468-yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He came to San Francisco from South Dakota State where he redshirted in the 2017 season and did not see action in 2018. In his redshirt season, he was named the Scout Offensive Player of the Week before key games against rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota. During his time in high school in Florida, he was honorable mention All-State and was named a top 60 player by the Orlando Sentinel newspaper for his play at Winter Park High School. As a junior and sophomore, he played at Orangewood Christian School and was first-team All-Conference as both a sophomore and junior. He will be a summer arrival at Oklahoma State.