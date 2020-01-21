Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Oklahoma State Football in a Recruiting Frenzy

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- It may have been a holiday to some, but Oklahoma State coaches were either out on the road seeing recruits or in the office working on recruiting on Monday. The recruiting staff that includes new coordinator of recruiting Todd Bradford and director of recruiting Mike Groce was busy reviewing last Saturday's successful Junior Day and preparing for another one this coming Saturday.

Pokes Report has been able to find 36 prospects that we show attended the "Cowboys Day" junior day activities on Saturday. You've read about a number of the recruits we had attending, but we found a few more. 

We were impressed with the number of out-of-state prospects that attended and we're not really counting Texas. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has always insisted that the Cowboys need to include Texas as in-state when it comes to football recruiting. 

Erik Olsen is a 6-5, 230-pound tight end that would fit the Cowboy back position at Oklahoma State. He was there and posted his visit on Twitter. Olsen caught 28 passes for 533-yards and eight touchdowns last season. He is a 2021 recruit that Oklahoma State as offered.

Beau Stephens is a massive 6-6, 320-pound offensive tackle prospect out of Blue Springs, Mo. Stephens, 2021 prospect, has offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State already.

We had already reported in our Saturday story on the two prospects traveling the furthest as standout Jeffrey Bassa came from Salt Lake City, Utah and Kearns High School. Bassa is a talented defensive prospect. 

Also, on defense and coming all the way from Florida where he attends Foundation Academy was linebacker Danny Stutsman, a 6-3, 200-pound prospect. 

Back to the big guys and Stephens there along with Galena Park North Shore offensive guard prospect in Jaeden Roberts, who is a 6-5, 338-pound behemoth of a young man, made for two very large and powerful offensive linemen in the group.

That had to make running back Cam'Ron Valdez feel really good as Valdez was the only running back we know of. He told our Marshall Levenson, who will have more on Valdez's visit this week that he fits the OSU offense and felt good about being the only running back there on Saturday. Escorts like Roberts and Stephens would make you feel good as well. 

Our Saturday report mentioned Roberts, Valdez, receiver J'Kolbe Bulock, receiver Zhighill McMillan, and Edmond Santa Fe sophomore receiver Talyn Shettron.

Other receivers we have discovered since include the talente duo in twins Blaine and Bryson Green from Allen High School, Chase Lowery from Frisco High School, and Brady Boy of Southlake Carroll all from Texas.   

Other players we know we missed mentioning on Saturday included Oklahoma prospects in Edmond Santa Fe standout defensive end Collin Oliver, cowboy back Andre Dollar of Mustang, and Bishop Kelley long snapper Cade Davis. 

Oliver used the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday as well to go down to Fort Worth and he visited TCU.

Oklahoma State had a visitor on Monday in second-team All-State offensive lineman Jake Henry of Tulsa Union came by to check out the facilities and speak with offensive line coach Charlie Dickey. Henry has other offers, but seems set on walking on with the Cowboys. 

Pokes Report will stay on top of the recruiting effort by the Cowboys as they have a few more positions to fill in the 2020 class before Feb. 5 and the signing day then. A lot of focus on running backs with Kevontre Bradford out of Lancaster, Texas and Corey Wren out of John Curtis High School in Metarie, Louisiana.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to hold another "Cowboy Day" next Saturday, Jan. 25.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pokes Land First Commitment In Class of 2021

Oklahoma State has landed Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) outside linebacker, Kolbe Fields.

Marshall Levenson

Cowboys Make Offers, Entertain Prospects with First of Back-to-Back Junior Days

Oklahoma State football welcomed the likes of CamRon Valdez and Jaeden Roberts along with a lot of other talented football prospects for Junior Day

Robert Allen

by

Orange Tuono

Five Expectations from OC Kasey Dunn Calling Plays

New offensive coordinator and play caller Kasey Dunn should add some variety and surprise to the Oklahoma State offense.

Robert Allen

by

Spud the Poke

A.J. Green Checked In for Senior Bowl Week in Mobile

Oklahoma State corner A.J. Green is in Mobile to practice and then play in the Senior Bowl.

Robert Allen

One Of Texas' Top Wideouts Names Oklahoma State As His Leader

Over the past few days/weeks it has become apparent that Oklahoma State is trying to start out fast and strong with recruiting both the classes of 2021 and 2022

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State in Great Position With A Top 2021 OL Prospect

During Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’, the first of two junior day events for Oklahoma State, the staff hosted multiple high level recruits, both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. One of the premiere prospects that spent his Saturday on campus was Galena Park North Shore high school offensive guard, Jaeden Roberts.

Marshall Levenson

by

scottsdalepoke

OSU Athletics Update: Baseball, Band (Location) and a Football Update

Here's an update from across the campus and athletic village for Oklahoma State that includes baseball, basketball and football news.

Zach Lancaster

McCray Catches Trio of Passes in East-West Shrine Game and Ammendola Kicks in NFLPA Game

Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jordan McCray caught three passes in the East-West Shrine Game

Robert Allen

Cunningham Shines in Hoophall Classic Against IMG Academy

Cade Cunningham showcased his skills for the country as Montverde Academy rolled over IMG Academy, and he showed why he's going to shine at Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard's First Interview Since Announcing He's Back at Oklahoma State

Chuba Hubbard spoke to Sirius-XM Radio at the Walter Camp festivities in New Haven, Ct.

Robert Allen