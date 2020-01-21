Oklahoma State Football in a Recruiting Frenzy

STILLWATER -- It may have been a holiday to some, but Oklahoma State coaches were either out on the road seeing recruits or in the office working on recruiting on Monday. The recruiting staff that includes new coordinator of recruiting Todd Bradford and director of recruiting Mike Groce was busy reviewing last Saturday's successful Junior Day and preparing for another one this coming Saturday.

Pokes Report has been able to find 36 prospects that we show attended the "Cowboys Day" junior day activities on Saturday. You've read about a number of the recruits we had attending, but we found a few more.

We were impressed with the number of out-of-state prospects that attended and we're not really counting Texas. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has always insisted that the Cowboys need to include Texas as in-state when it comes to football recruiting.

Erik Olsen is a 6-5, 230-pound tight end that would fit the Cowboy back position at Oklahoma State. He was there and posted his visit on Twitter. Olsen caught 28 passes for 533-yards and eight touchdowns last season. He is a 2021 recruit that Oklahoma State as offered.

Beau Stephens is a massive 6-6, 320-pound offensive tackle prospect out of Blue Springs, Mo. Stephens, 2021 prospect, has offers from the likes of Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, and Kansas State already.

We had already reported in our Saturday story on the two prospects traveling the furthest as standout Jeffrey Bassa came from Salt Lake City, Utah and Kearns High School. Bassa is a talented defensive prospect.

Also, on defense and coming all the way from Florida where he attends Foundation Academy was linebacker Danny Stutsman, a 6-3, 200-pound prospect.

Back to the big guys and Stephens there along with Galena Park North Shore offensive guard prospect in Jaeden Roberts, who is a 6-5, 338-pound behemoth of a young man, made for two very large and powerful offensive linemen in the group.

That had to make running back Cam'Ron Valdez feel really good as Valdez was the only running back we know of. He told our Marshall Levenson, who will have more on Valdez's visit this week that he fits the OSU offense and felt good about being the only running back there on Saturday. Escorts like Roberts and Stephens would make you feel good as well.

Our Saturday report mentioned Roberts, Valdez, receiver J'Kolbe Bulock, receiver Zhighill McMillan, and Edmond Santa Fe sophomore receiver Talyn Shettron.

Other receivers we have discovered since include the talente duo in twins Blaine and Bryson Green from Allen High School, Chase Lowery from Frisco High School, and Brady Boy of Southlake Carroll all from Texas.

Other players we know we missed mentioning on Saturday included Oklahoma prospects in Edmond Santa Fe standout defensive end Collin Oliver, cowboy back Andre Dollar of Mustang, and Bishop Kelley long snapper Cade Davis.

Oliver used the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday as well to go down to Fort Worth and he visited TCU.

Oklahoma State had a visitor on Monday in second-team All-State offensive lineman Jake Henry of Tulsa Union came by to check out the facilities and speak with offensive line coach Charlie Dickey. Henry has other offers, but seems set on walking on with the Cowboys.

Pokes Report will stay on top of the recruiting effort by the Cowboys as they have a few more positions to fill in the 2020 class before Feb. 5 and the signing day then. A lot of focus on running backs with Kevontre Bradford out of Lancaster, Texas and Corey Wren out of John Curtis High School in Metarie, Louisiana.

Oklahoma State is scheduled to hold another "Cowboy Day" next Saturday, Jan. 25.