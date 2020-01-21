Pokes Report
Pokes Land First Commitment In Class of 2021

Marshall Levenson

Saturday’s ‘Cowboy Day’ is proving successful again tonight as the Cowboys have gained the first commitment of the 2021 class.

Oklahoma State has landed Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA) outside linebacker, Kolbe Fields.

Fields was on campus this past Saturday taking in the first junior day event of the spring and was offered a scholarship while here. He and his family had seen enough from the coaching staff and the program to feel comfortable with pulling the trigger.

A quote we hear quite often from visitors is that the coaching staff makes wanted recruits feel like they are apart of a family. Kolbe Fields said that exact same thing, a large part of why he has committed.

“What made me comfortable with Oklahoma State was the coaching staff and the environment that comes with the school," Fields said. "As soon as you step foot on the campus the coaches make you feel like you belong there and you are family!”

While on his visit, Fields said it was not just football that was discussed.

“They told me they loved the way I play and they said I played fast, physical, and not afraid to stick my nose into any traffic. But really we just talked about life and the situations I have back home and how Coach Knowles could relate because we basically grew up in the same situations.”

Watching tape on Fields, there are two main things that stick out, speed and physicality, which at the linebacker position, is needed. Fields said he compares his playing style to Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

When explaining why he chose Wagner, Fields explained, “because I’m not the tall lanky linebacker. I’m the 6’0” 205 pound guy that is physical and knows how to use my hands to get off blocks and make plays. Also my knowledge for the game puts me in situations to make big plays!”

During his junior season, where he helped lead his team to a state championship, I don’t know if Fields could have put together a more impressive stat line. He ended the season with 105 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions and 3.5 sacks. His efforts were rewarded with All State honors. 

These numbers are impressive in general but when you take into effect the talent he is facing in the Louisiana Catholic League, it only adds to the magnitude of success. Growing up just minutes away from Fields’ high school, I personally can vouch for the talent that is put on display on Friday nights in New Orleans.

This 2021 class will be an important one as far as linebackers go with Amen Ogbongbemiga and Malcolm Rodriguez leaving after this season, so having depth and talent for the future at the position is a must.

With this commitment and the handful of recruiting events taking place on campus in the coming weeks, it would not surprise me one bit to see more commitments for the 2021 class as well as the 2022 class, which already holds two commitments.

It is exciting times for Oklahoma State fans as you are watching what could be the next future Cowboy greats become apart of the family. Make sure to keep your eye open for more decisions to come, Oklahoma State is getting attention from the type of prospect that could lead to a talented 2021 class. 

