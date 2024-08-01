Oklahoma State in Contention for Trio of 2026 Prospects
On Wednesday, three talented 2026 recruits included Oklahoma State in their top schools lists and announced their commitment dates.
The Cowboys have yet to receive a pledge in the upcoming cycle, but could get off to a hot start if a few of the upcoming decisions break Mike Gundy's way.
First, Durant (OK) 4-star edge rusher Colton Yarbrough announced his top five schools and commitment date. The elite prospect will choose between Oklahoma State, Georgia, Arkansas, LSU and Colorado on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds, Yarbrough is very quick and agile for a player of his size and stature.
Additionally, the Lions' standout has long arms that prevent opposing offensive lineman from getting their hands on the talented defender.
Yarbrough is rated the No. 112 overall prospect and No. 9 edge rusher in the nation as well as the No. 1 player in Oklahoma, according to Rivals.
Less than 10 minutes after Yarbrough revealed his top five, 3-star Lawton MacArthur (OK) defensive back Adam Auston announced his top five schools. Auston will choose between Baylor, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Kansas State on Saturday, Aug. 3.
Listed 6-2 and 212 pounds, Auston has the size and strength to play in the box as well as the speed and instincts to play well in coverage on the back end. With great size and range, Auston has the potential to develop into a stellar defensive back at the next level.
The rising junior is rated the No. 25 safety in the country and the No. 4 player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports.
Both Yarbrough and Auston play 7on7 for C4 Sports Performance, the same organization that features Cowboys 2025 pledge Matrail Lopez.
Finally, 3-star Glacier (MT) quarterback Jackson Presley revealed that he will choose between Arkansas, Boise State and OSU on August 12.
Listed. at 6-2 and 195 pounds, Presley is rated the No. 24 quarterback in the country and No. 2 player in Montana. After 2025 4-star quarterback Adam Schobel flipped his commitment from Oklahoma State to TCU on Monday, landing Presley would be a huge rebound for Kasey Dunn and company.
