Oklahoma State in Contention for Trio of 2026 Prospects

Great ball skills here from Lawton MacArthur (OK) 2026 ATH Adam Auston (@_Adam_Auston)



Already holds more than 10 offers and was in Norman for the #Sooners Future Freaks event in early March.



More highlights from the @C4SportOklahoma 7on7 tournament coming soon. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rXK02E791M