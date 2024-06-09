Oklahoma State Receives Commitment from 3-star TE Isaiah Butler-Tanner
On Saturday night, 3-star Killeen Shoemaker (TX) tight end Isaiah Butler-Tanner announced his pledge to Oklahoma State.
Listed at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Butler-Tanner is rated the No. 68 tight end in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3. The Killeen, TX, product chose the Cowboys over Houston, Baylor, Texas Tech, Boston College and others.
Butler-Tanner announced his decision following an official visit to Stillwater, similar to 3-star McKinney (TX) defensive lineman Jordan Covington, who also revealed his commitment on Saturday night.
Butler-Tanner is the 11th player and eighth offensive player to join the Cowboys' 2025 recruiting class alongside Trinity Christian Academy (TX) offensive lineman Jaylan Beckley, Owasso (OK) o-lineman Ryker Haff, McKinney North (TX) wide receiver Kameron Powell, Cibolo Steele (TX) pass catcher Royal Capell, Johnson (TX) wideout Jaden Perez, Corner Canyon (UT) tight end Jordan Vyborny and Columbus (TX) quarterback Adam Schobel.
Kasey Dunn has now added three wide receivers and two tight ends for Schobel, a 4-star signal caller, to target once he arrives in Stillwater. With two solid offensive lineman also in the mix, Dunn will look to further bolster the trenches in the 2025 class to protect his future QB.
With pledges from Butler-Tanner and Covington on Saturday night, OSU now has one of the top 25 recruiting classes in the nation, according to Rivals. The duo continues a recent stretch of success on the recruiting trail for Mike Gundy and company, as Oklahoma State has picked up a whopping 10 commitments since the start of April.
Despite coming into the new year with zero players on board in the upcoming cycle, the Cowboys' staff has started to put together a very solid group and should be able to close out the recruiting class on a high note.
