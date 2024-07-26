Oklahoma State Set to Host 3-star In-State RB Kenny Golston
This weekend, Oklahoma State will host 3-star Valliant (OK) running back Kenny Golston for a recruiting visit.
Listed at 6-foot and 207 pounds, Golston is rated the No. 6 overall player in Oklahoma and the No. 71 athlete in the nation, according to On3. The Bulldogs' standout ran for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023 while also racking up 71 tackles and three sacks at linebacker.
Golston's talent has turned heads around the country, as the rising junior holds offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, UTSA and UNLV. In addition to the standout tailback's power and vision out of the backfield, Golston is also surprisingly quick and agile for a player of his stature.
The talented running back plays 7-on-7 and trains with C4 Sports Performance out of Durant, OK, which has produced All-Americans Trudell Berry, Bai Jobe, Xadavien Sims and Trystan Haynes.
Cowboys' 2025 wide receiver commit Matrail Lopez also plays 7-on-7 and works with renowned trainer Sean Cooper and C4, competing on the same squad as Golston. The team participated in the Rose City Rumble in Portland, OR, this spring, where Golston was recognized as one of the top performers alongside 2026 Oklahoma State offers Colton Yarbrough and Adam Auston.
John Wozniak and company have had success on the recruiting trail recently, adding 3-star Del City (OK) running back Rodney Fields, 3-star Salt Lake City West (UT) tailback Sesi Vailahi and 3-star Euless Trinity (TX) star Ollie Gordon II in the past three cycles while also holding a verbal commitment from 3-star Pflugerville Weiss (TX) running back DJ Dugar in the 2025 class.
