OSU Football 2025 Defensive Back Target Commits to SMU
The SMU Mustangs won a recruiting battle over Oklahoma State and other power conference programs. They landed the services of 2025 three-star defensive back Zadian Gentry. The McKinney, TX, product took his official visit to SMU this weekend before committing on Sunday.
The three-star defensive back picked the Mustangs over Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Baylor and Missouri -- each of which were listed in his top five programs list. Gentry told On3 about his move to SMU.
“Since they’re going into the ACC, they’re emphasizing how they’re going to have a breakout season and keep competing,” Gentry said, according to On3. “With guys like me on their board, they’re going to keep stocking up.”
Oklahoma State's coaching staff brought Gentry to Stillwater for an official visit in the final weekend in April. He recently visited SMU, with official visits to Wisconsin, Baylor and Nebraska scheduled throughout the summer.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back quickly developed a strong relationship with Rickey Hunley and Scott Symons, two SMU coaches.
“SMU is really great. My connection with coach Hunley and coach Symons is great,” Gentry said. “They’re keeping in touch and that’s a home state so feels great, honestly. What stands out is if I can come in and have an effect early, that just makes the program a lot higher on my list.”
For Oklahoma State, recruiting in the Dallas area is equal to recruiting in Oklahoma when it comes to local talent, but Gentry heading to SMU is about as close as he can be to home. In 2023, Gentry totaled 41 tackles and two interceptions through his junior season of high school football.
While landing Gentry would have been a solid addition to Oklahoma State's 2025, Mike Gundy and his staff have done a good job of bringing in and securing talents early in the cycle. The Cowboys have nine commitments to the 2025 class, leaving them at No. 26 in the nation when it comes to the talent in their class.
