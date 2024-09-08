OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Extends Offer to 2026 OL out of Arizona
On Saturday, Sept. 7, Oklahoma State pulled off a thrilling comeback victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Just a few days prior to their second win of the year, Mike Gundy and company were active on the recruiting trail, extending a scholarship offer to 2026 O'Connor (AZ) offensive lineman Tucker Smith.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, the junior offensive lineman has good size, toughness and athleticism. In addition to his skills on the football field, Smith is also a talented wrestler.
Offensive line coaches are particularly fond of football players who also have wrestling backgrounds due to their elevated hand usage, leverage, strength, toughness, quickness, work ethic and conditioning. Creed Humphrey, a former Oklahoma center who now plays for the Kansas CIty Chiefs, was a talented wrestler during his time at Shawnee High School (OK).
Over the summer, Humphrey agreed to a massive contract with Kansas City that makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history.
While Smith obviously has a long way to go before reaching these heights, his wrestling background does give the talented o-llineman an upper hand heading to the next level.
OSU was just the second program to offer Smith, following in the footsteps on the Kansas State Wildcats, who offered the Phoenix product in June.
In the time since the Cowboys extended an offer to Smith, Arizona has thrown their hat in the ring, becoming the third school to offer the Eagles' star.
After playing just four games last season due to a broken foot, Smith will certainly continue to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail as he plays out his junior season.
