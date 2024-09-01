OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Extends Offer to Speedy In-State DB
Just one day after downing the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 44-20 in Stillwater, Mike Gundy and company were back on the recruiting trail.
On Sunday, Oklahoma State extended a scholarship offer to Union (OK) defensive back Daijon Gaines.
Listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Gaines is one of the state's top players in the 2026 recruiting class and already holds offers from Utah, Missouri, Kansas State, Baylor, Arizona and others.
In addition to Gaines' size in the secondary, the standout defensive back is one of the fastest players in the state, running the 400-meter dash in 47.85 seconds in May.
Gaines' blazing time was a record at Union High School until fellow Redhawks' sprinter Jarek Watie ran a 47.60 in the state championships shortly after. Still, Gaines' personal record was good enough to win the regional track meet in 2024.
The rising junior earned second place in the state championship behind Watie.
With two years left to develop as a football player and the athletic traits to become an elite prospect, Gaines will likely rise quickly through the 2026 prospect rankings despite being currently unranked.
On Friday, Gaines and the Redhawks will head to Stillwater for an intriguing matchup with the Pioneers, who feature 2028 OSU wide receiver target David Thomas.
With Gaines and Thomas likely to square off for at least a few snaps, the Pokes will get a good look at two players who could eventually be part of the program.
While the Cowboys have yet to receive a pledge in the 2026 recruiting class, a talented crop of in-state athletes in the upcoming cycle should help give Oklahoma State an edge on the recruiting trail.
