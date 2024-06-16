OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Extends Scholarship Offer to 2028 WR David Thomas
On Thursday evening, Stillwater (OK) 2028 wide receiver David Thomas announced that he received an offer from Oklahoma State.
Thomas' first Division I offer came on the heels of an impressive outing at the Brent Venables Football Camp in Norman, where the incoming freshman worked against the top group of defensive backs in one-on-one drills. Thomas got opened at all three levels of the field and showcased good speed, quickness and route running ability.
In addition to snapping off comeback routes for easy completions, Thomas was also able to run by defensive backs who were heading into their sophomore and junior seasons on deep passes. In a solid group of pass catchers, Thomas was one of the youngest prospects, but also one of the top performers.
Listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, the Pioneers' standout pass catcher already has decent size and will likely still grow, especially in a high school weight program.
In addition to the Pokes being the first school to offer Thomas, the skilled wideout is also the first recruit Mike Gundy and company have extended an offer to in the 2028 recruiting class.
While Thomas will likely receive attention from schools around the country as his recruitment progresses, OSU being the hometown school and the first program to show real interest in the rising freshman should help keep the Cowboys in the mix.
While the 2028 class is still a long ways away, Thomas has the potential to be the top wide receiver in the entire region.
