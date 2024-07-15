OSU Recruiting: Oklahoma State Makes Top 6 for 4-star 2025 RB Michael Turner Jr
On Saturday evening, 4-star Richland (TX) running back Michael Turner Jr. announced his top six schools.
The Royals' standout included Washington, Oklahoma State, SMU, Baylor, Utah and TCU in his top six, removing schools like Oklahoma, Oregon, Missouri and others despite holding offers from the aforementioned programs.
Listed at 6-feet tall and 190 pounds, Turner is rated the No. 82 overall player and No. 5 running back in the 2025 recruiting class, according to On3.
As a junior in 2023, Turner ran for a whopping 1,625 yards and 22 touchdowns, helping lead Richland to a 12-0 record before ultimately falling to Forney (TX) in the state playoffs. The coveted tailback has a unique blend of size and speed that make sets him apart from many other backs in the country.
If Kasey Dunn and company are able to land a pledge from Turner, he would join an impressive group of skill position players in the Cowboys' class.
The Pokes already have 4-star Columbus (TX) quarterback Adam Schobel, 4-star San Antonio Johnson (TX) wideout Jaden Perez, 3-star Cibolo Steele (TX) speedster Royal Capell, 3-star McKinney North (TX) receiver Kameron Powell, 3-star Idabel (OK) playmaker Matrail Lopez and 3-star Weiss (TX) running back DJ Dugar on board, and would add another talented weapon to OSU's future offense with a commitment from Turner.
It seems that the Mustangs, however, will be hard to beat in the Dallas-area product's recruitment. In addition to being the hometown team for Turner, industry experts from On3 predict that the 4-star prospect will choose SMU.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.