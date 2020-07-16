One Of Oklahoma's Top Linebackers Features Cowboys In Newly Released Top Three

Oklahoma State coaches and fans received some good news this evening from one of the top 2021 in state defenders left on the board.

Del City inside linebacker Rejhan Tatum has released a top three consisting of the Cowboys, Baylor, and Boise State.

Tatum, 6'2 and 224 pounds is an ultra productive playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He was responsible for an absurd 151 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. 18 of his 151 tackles were for a loss.

On film, the first thing that jumps out is his reaction and pursuit skills. He diagnoses plays with ease and when he hits a ball carrier, he usually does so with a boom.

The addition of Tatum to this class would be a major addition to shore up the depth and production for the future of the position but it also plays a major factor in the recruitment of one of his teammates.

Donovan Stephens, also a linebacker is considering the Cowboys in his recruitment and landing one of the two would go a long way in the recruitment of the other.

Due to the relationships of Tatum with the Oklahoma State coaches and the proximity of the school to his family and home, I personally believe the Cowboys hold the edge to this point in his recruitment.

The Oklahoma State recruiting staff has been recruiting the state of Oklahoma well this cycle as well as the defensive side of the ball. Both factors are in play for Tatum here which I'm sure the Oklahoma State staff is using as a selling point.

With the restrictions put on recruiting at the time due to the global pandemic, it would not surprise me to see Tatum make his decision sooner than later.