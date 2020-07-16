Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

One Of Oklahoma's Top Linebackers Features Cowboys In Newly Released Top Three

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State coaches and fans received some good news this evening from one of the top 2021 in state defenders left on the board. 

Del City inside linebacker Rejhan Tatum has released a top three consisting of the Cowboys, Baylor, and Boise State. 

Tatum, 6'2 and 224 pounds is an ultra productive playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. He was responsible for an absurd 151 tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. 18 of his 151 tackles were for a loss. 

On film, the first thing that jumps out is his reaction and pursuit skills. He diagnoses plays with ease and when he hits a ball carrier, he usually does so with a boom. 

The addition of Tatum to this class would be a major addition to shore up the depth and production for the future of the position but it also plays a major factor in the recruitment of one of his teammates. 

Donovan Stephens, also a linebacker is considering the Cowboys in his recruitment and landing one of the two would go a long way in the recruitment of the other. 

Due to the relationships of Tatum with the Oklahoma State coaches and the proximity of the school to his family and home, I personally believe the Cowboys hold the edge to this point in his recruitment.

The Oklahoma State recruiting staff has been recruiting the state of Oklahoma well this cycle as well as the defensive side of the ball. Both factors are in play for Tatum here which I'm sure the Oklahoma State staff is using as a selling point. 

With the restrictions put on recruiting at the time due to the global pandemic, it would not surprise me to see Tatum make his decision sooner than later. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboy Quarterback Spencer Sanders Named to Davey O'Brien Watch List

Oklahoma State sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders was named to the preseason Davey O'Brien Watch List

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Newcomers Settling In as Big 12 Delays Football Media Days and Continues Surveying the Covid-19 Situation

Big 12 football media days delayed as newcomers and vets continue to prepare for season at Oklahoma State

Robert Allen

New Oklahoma Pigskin Preview Ranks Top 100 Players in State, Plenty of Pokes Recruits Included

Austin Chadwick talks about the new rankings in the Oklahoma Pigskin Preview

Robert Allen

Yor Anei Transfers to SMU

Former Cowboy center Yor Anei took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to announce he's transferring to SMU

Zach Lancaster

Report: Oklahoma State to Face North Texas in November

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Oklahoma State basketball is scheduled to face North Texas in Dallas on Nov. 13 instead of Louisville in the Armed Forces Classic. That game will be played at a later date.

Zach Lancaster

Hubbard Named a Preseason Candidate for the Doak Walker Award

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was tabbed a preseason candidate for the Doak Walker Award.

Pokes Report Staff

Sports Illustrated unveils 1,000-plus candidates for 2020 SI All-American high school football team

A new way to look at recruiting prospects from SI All-American program

Pokes Report Staff

SI All-American: Oklahoma State Cowboys Commitments and Targets in the 2021 Football Recruiting Class

SI All-American looks at Oklahoma State football commitments for 2021 with video and evaluations.

Robert Allen

Donovan Stephens Still Considering Cowboys and was One of the Top Defenders at i4Football Showcase

Del City linebacker Donovan Stephens is one of the top prospects in Oklahoma and proved it at a camp.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Really Needs to Play Football, Odds on Who They Might Open With

Oklahoma State needs to play football this season for a variety of reasons.

Robert Allen